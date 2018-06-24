Eastpoint Fire update 11:30 PM

Thanks for listening to Oyster Radio 100.5 FM -
Here's an update on the fire that has been burning on the eastern end of Eastpoint since Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire is mostly contained though they expect to be working to put it out completely for many more hours.
The damage is substantial with possibly between two and three dozen homes destroyed by the blaze.
Officials will do a more thorough assessment when the fire has been completely extinguished.
Eastpoint fire chief George Pruett said the fire started sometime between 5 and 6 o'clock, most likely near Limerock Road which is is a highly wooded areas east of North Bayshore Drive.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials feel it was likely caused by lightning or a recent controlled burn in the area that flared up.
The winds pushed the fire quickly toward the residential neighborhoods along Ridge road, otter slide road and wilderness road where dozens of homes were destroyed.
12 fire departments from as far away as Hosford and Gulf County came to help fight the fire.
There was also an evacuation called which likely saved many lives.
Only one death was reported and it was not caused by the fire.
Sheriff AJ Smith said people will not be allowed back onto Wilderness, Ridge or Buck Street tonight – he said anyone found on those roads tonight will be arrested if they are not a first responder.
There are a number of places in Eastpoint that have opened their doors to people displaced by the fire, including the Eastpoint Fire House, The Holiness Pentecostal Church in Eastpoint, High Point Calling Church on Island Drive, the Sportsman's Lodge, and the old Huddle House building on Highway 98.
St James Bay golf club east of Carrabelle has also opened up space for people as has the prison training room in Carrabelle.
The Apalachicola Chocolate and Coffee Company in Apalachicola will provide free breakfast sandwiches and coffee to anyone displace by the fire as well as firefighters, law enforcement and first responders.
They open at 8 AM.
Richard Wade will also cook meals at the Big Top Supermarket on Monday for people affected by the fire.
If you would like to make a donation to help victims of the fire the Apalachicola Police Department will be taking donations.
You can also make donations at the Eastpoint Fire Department and Barber's Seafood in Eastpoint and the Ace Hardware in Carrabelle.
Harry A's on St. George Island is also accepting donations of clothing.
In Port St. Joe donations will be accepted at the Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union and JKA Home at 308 Williams Avenue.
The Bay county Sheriff is also holding a relief drive from 7am to 1 pm central time at the sheriff's office at 3421 North Highway 77 in Panama City.
The BCSO will open one hour early to begin accepting donations of new and gently-used clothing, new socks and underwear in all sizes, for both adults and children.
Also desperately needed at this time are toiletries like toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap, and toothbrushes and hairbrushes.
Donations will be accepted until about 1pm tomorrow, when the truck will leave for Franklin County.
Stay tuned to Oyster Radio for more information as it becomes available.
