Eastpoint Fire Update 8:45 AM

Governor Rick Scott was in Franklin County this morning to meet with Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith and first responders to receive an update on the wildfire that ravaged the eastern end of Eastpoint on Sunday.
The Governor was briefed by sheriff's officials along with forestry representatives and others.
Governor Scott said his heart goes out to the people affected by the fire and his office is looking to see what help is available for victims at the state and federal level.
The Governor was also able to tour the area hardest hit by the fire.
The fire is believed to have destroyed nearly 3 dozen homes in the area of Wilderness Road, Ridge Road and Buck Street in Eastpoint.
Officials will do a thorough assessment of the damage today.
The fire started sometime between 5 and 6 o'clock Sunday afternoon, most likely near Limerock Road which is is a highly wooded area east of North Bayshore Drive.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials feel it was likely caused by lightning or a recent controlled burn in the area that flared up.
The winds pushed the fire quickly toward the residential neighborhoods along Ridge road, otter slide road and wilderness road where dozens of homes were destroyed.
The total size of the fire is estimated between 600 and 700 acres.
12 fire departments from as far away as Hosford and Gulf County came to help fight the fire.
Sheriff AJ smith said that one person died of a heart attack possibly caused by the stress of the fire, but he believes that is the only death.
He said there have been no missing persons reports so they do not believe anyone was in the homes that were destroyed.
The sheriff called the fire one of the most intense he has seen in his career and described seeing people fleeing out of their doors with only the clothes on their backs.
People are still not being allowed back into the area of Wilderness Road, Ridge Road and Buck Street at this time but officials hope to allow people to get into that neighborhood sometime today.
