FDEM Provides Update to Ongoing Assistance Following Limerock Wildfire

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) today provided additional information regarding ongoing efforts to assist families impacted by the Limerock Wildfire in Eastpoint, Florida. On Monday, immediately following the fire, Governor Scott traveled to East Point to meet with Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith and offer any state resources needed for response and recovery. FDEM remains in constant communication with law enforcement and emergency management officials to provide relief and assistance to Floridians throughout this recovery process.
FDEM is currently working with Franklin County as they develop their Preliminary Damage Assessment, which will identify what resources are needed for each family to recover. FDEM is also working with the County to identify any potential grant funding or financial assistance that may be available in response to this wildfire.
An executive order has not been issued at this time. In general, executive orders are issued by the Governor in anticipation of an emergency or disaster where the recovery could exceed the state’s ability to respond, or where an extraordinary amount of coordination is needed between various government agencies. The state will continue to work with the County and if unmet needs require an executive order, that action will be considered.
Tomorrow, Wes Maul, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, representatives from the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Trey Price, Executive Director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation will meet with County officials to identify the next steps for recovery, including what the next steps the state should take to help families recover from the wildfire.
More information on state relief efforts:
· The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is deploying its Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to East Point. FLOW mobile units offer a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, change a name or address on a driver license, get an identification card or renew a vehicle registration. They also offer DHSMV’s critical safety services such as emergency contact information registration.
· DHSMV also deployed 27 Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol to assist local law enforcement and emergency management with recovery efforts and safety missions.
· FDEM is also coordinating with Volunteer Florida to identify non-governmental organizations with resources to support families and individuals affected in Franklin County. Services currently being offered through FDEM and Volunteer Florida include:
o The Salvation Army is providing mobile feeding to affected households and assisting with the operation of a shelter at the Church of God in Eastpoint.
o The American Red Cross is managing the shelter, conducting damage assessments and providing direct client services to impacted individuals and families.
· FDEM is coordinating with private sector partners including Airbnb to identify support for housing for families and individuals affected by this tragedy.
The Florida Department of Financial Services is providing the following assistance at the direction of CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis:
· The Division of Consumer Services is deploying insurance experts to Franklin County to assist residents with navigating the insurance claims-filing process.
· The Division of Risk Management is deploying adjusters to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist residents with filing a partial settlement claim for up to $5,000 per household for emergency living expenses such as temporary housing, clothing, food or pet care. Residents should bring proof of residency such as a driver license, utility bill or other bills.
o Those who cannot attend should contact the Division of Risk Management at (850) 413-3122 for assistance.
· The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services is also providing assistance to state and local officials for structural damage assessments and to help secure the impacted areas.
Families seeking additional information and resources on assistance should contact Franklin County Emergency Management at 850-653-8977 oremfranklin@
franklinemergencymanagment.com .
