Fewer Franklin County third graders are reading at or above grade level this year than last.
Florida released the results of The 3rd grade Florida Standards Assessment in English Language Arts last week.
County-wide, 44 percent of local third graders are reading at grade level or above – that's down from 52 percent last year.
If you break the scores down by school – 61 percent of third graders at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School were reading at or above grade level, while 35 percent of third graders at the Franklin County School were where they need to be in reading.
The statewide average was 57 percent.
In Gulf County, 56 percent of Port St. Joe elementary school 3rd graders were reading at grade level while only 33 percent of 3rd graders at Wewahitchka Elementary School scored a three or above on the assessment.
In Wakulla County the top scoring school was Riversink Elementary where 71 percent of 3rd graders were reading at or above grade level.
The Florida Standards Assessment divides reading and writing scores into three classes.
Students scoring at level 1 will likely have to repeat third grade; students who score at Level 2, will graduate to fourth grade but still need help; and those that score at Level 3 or higher are considered on track.
