Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County


DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: HUTCHISON BOARDWALK
Location Id: 365559
Location Name: HUTCHISON BOARDWALK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 365559-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at