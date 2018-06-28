Thursday, June 28, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: REGISTER DOCK
Location Id: 366016
Location Name: 1470 ALLIGATOR DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 366016-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DAVENPORT DRIVEWAY
Location Id: 363983
Location Name: DAVENPORT SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 363983-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: HWY 22 @ WETAPPO CREEK
Location Id: 365972
Location Name: ST JOE NATURAL GAS COMPANY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 365972-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


at