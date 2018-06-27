FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AREA 2 HIV PROGRAM ENCOURAGES FLORIDIANS TO TEST YOUR WAY ON NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY

The Florida Department of Health (Department) in Bay recognizes June 27 as National HIV Testing Day. This year’s theme is “Test Your Way. Do It Today,” which serves as a reminder that HIV testing has never been more convenient because there are more ways than ever to get tested.
“We provide rapid testing every Tuesday in our offices from 7:30 am – 7 pm. We also offer the 20-minute test through our mobile unit at many places throughout the community.”, said Douglas Kent, MPH, DOH-Administrator. “Testing is convenient, confidential, and quick. Everyone should know their status.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all individuals 13–64 years old be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime, and persons at increased risk for HIV infection be tested at least annually.
Florida remains a national leader in HIV testing, with over 1,400 registered HIV test sites (including each county health department and community-based organizations) which provide high-quality, confidential testing services at low or no cost. Last year, more than 340,000 HIV tests were conducted through Florida’s registered HIV test sites. Testing is also available through doctor’s offices and other health care facilities.
With early diagnosis, individuals can begin appropriate treatment and care resulting in better health outcomes. Studies have shown that providing antiretroviral therapy as early as possible after diagnosis improves a patient’s health, reduces transmission, and can eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads.
The Area 2 special testing schedule for National HIV Testing Day is listed below. There will be 6 test sites in 6 counties over the period of one-week. In addition, DOH-Bay offers rapid testing every Tuesday at our offices from 7:30 am – 7 pm. Results are available in 20 minutes and as always are completely confidential.
Thursday, June 28
10 am – 2 pm
Dollar General Market
550 Highway 98
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
