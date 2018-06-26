Florida State Parks Celebrates National Recreation and Parks Month

(Members of the Pennekamp Family gather at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park)
In 1951, John Pennekamp, a longtime conservationist and member of the newly created Board of State Parks and Historic Memorials, addressed the Florida Legislature. The title and main topic of that speech was “playgrounds for all the people.” His dedication and service to the state park system led Florida Governor Leroy Collins to name John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo in his honor.
Since Pennekamp gave this speech over 60 years ago, families have flocked to the parks to enjoy the incredible outdoor recreation options and the opportunity to experience amazing history and culture. Among those families is one that has a more personal connection to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
Earlier this month, 34 members of the Pennekamp family gathered at the state park to celebrate the life of John D. Pennekamp Jr., son of the park’s namesake, who passed recently at age 91. Like many families, often separated by distance or schedules, they found time to come together and celebrate the life of an extraordinary person.
“Twenty-one years ago, we all gathered together at the park to celebrate the life of our mom, Dee Pennekamp,” Tom Pennekamp, son of John Pennekamp Jr., said. “By going to the park, it allowed us the opportunity to reflect not only on the wonderful life of our dad and mom, but also the amazing accomplishments of our grandfather, John D. Pennekamp.”
Tom spent a lot of time in Florida State Parks growing up. “As a child, my grandfather would take us down there to show off the park that he helped establish and teach us the beauty and value of our natural resources. He instilled in us a sense of responsibility to be good stewards for our environment.”
Tom is determined to pass down the same values to his own children. “We enjoy all of the water activities available: scuba, snorkeling, canoeing, swimming,” Tom said. He also makes sure they all learn about their family connection to the park. “We visit the nature trail where we have placed a bench in memory of our mom. Soon we’ll replace the existing plaque on the bench with both of our parents' names on it.”
Share your park memories and stories with us on social media by using #EveryStampisAStory
Have a Family Reunion at a Park
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Releases Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles
Earlier this month, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab released four juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico from Bald Point State Park in Panacea. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are among the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.
All four sea turtles were injured when trying to take bait off fishing hooks, but were quickly picked up and taken to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to heal.
Opal the sea turtle was found by the marine lab at Mashes Sands Pier by a local fisherman. She has scratches on her shell that biologists determined were caused during a shark attack! However, their shell allows them the ability to turn sharply and she was able to escape.
Newbie was found across the bay from the lab at Dickerson Bay, while Spicy the sea turtle was found at Mashes Sands Pier and was named for his fiery attitude! The final sea turtle is named Scooby, and was found at Alligator Point. Scooby was under the care of Dr. Griggs at Shepard Springs Animal Shelter until being given to the lab to be released.
This isn't the first time Gulf Specimen Marine Lab has partnered with Florida State Parks for a sea turtle release. In January, a crowd showed up at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park to watch 40 sea turtles swim off into the Gulf of Mexico. Those turtles had been rescued by the Marine Lab after a period of extreme cold left many sea turtles "cold stunned," in which their cold blooded body temperature lowers too much and puts the turtles into a comatose state.
More than 500 people came to the release to wish our marine friends the best of luck in their journey back into the ocean. Remember this sea turtle nesting season to turn off artificial lights near the beach at night, clean up any litter you see along the beach and #SkiptheStraw to help our sea turtle populations!
Learn More About Gulf Specimen Marine Lab