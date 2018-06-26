Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Florida State Parks Celebrates National Recreation and Parks Month

A Message From Eric Draper
The tip of a kayak going through crystal clear springs
My son loves camping at Torreya State Park. I like to think his passion stems from our family vacations when he was growing up. We'd load up our equipment into the car and head to the woods. Swimming, boating and exploring by day and campfire food at night made for a perfect day as the family crowded together in our tent.
It is so rewarding now to hear about my son and his sisters’ favorite park experiences.  When we have free afternoons and everyone’s sitting around the house, I’ll say “Let’s have a picnic at a park.”  Something about eating outdoors on a wooden table makes watermelon and PB&J taste even better, and fortunately, Florida State Parks have plenty of picnic tables to spare!
July is National Recreation and Parks Month. There is no better way to spend the month than to head to a state or local park for camping or a day trip. It is the perfect place to unwind and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Florida. You can wake up to waves crashing on the shore of a beach, fall asleep under a sky full of stars and spend your days hiking or fishing. But what really makes our parks special? They are a place to reconnect with friends and family, and with nature and ourselves.
Florida State Parks is proud to offer quality camping experiences across the state, including our two newest campgrounds at Colt Creek and Gilchrist Blue state parks. Colt Creek State Park recently opened its 23-site campground with 15 miles of trails, freshwater fishing and proximity to other incredible state parks and trails.
You can also spend the night at our newest addition, Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. In the morning you can indulge in my favorite substitute for a cup of coffee: a dip in the cool spring waters, then a paddling excursion down the spring run.
Next month I’ll be taking time to reflect on the valuable memories I’ve made with my family, and how many of the best were made in the outdoors. July is a month to think about how parks make these memories possible.
-Eric Draper

           A Pennekamp Family Celebration 
          The Pennekamp Family Gathered for a Family group photo
                                                                      (Members of the Pennekamp Family gather at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park)
In 1951, John Pennekamp, a longtime conservationist and member of the newly created Board of State Parks and Historic Memorials, addressed the Florida Legislature. The title and main topic of that speech was “playgrounds for all the people.” His dedication and service to the state park system led Florida Governor Leroy Collins to name John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo in his honor.
Since Pennekamp gave this speech over 60 years ago, families have flocked to the parks to enjoy the incredible outdoor recreation options and the opportunity to experience amazing history and culture. Among those families is one that has a more personal connection to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
Earlier this month, 34 members of the Pennekamp family gathered at the state park to celebrate the life of John D. Pennekamp Jr., son of the park’s namesake, who passed recently at age 91. Like many families, often separated by distance or schedules, they found time to come together and celebrate the life of an extraordinary person.
“Twenty-one years ago, we all gathered together at the park to celebrate the life of our mom, Dee Pennekamp,” Tom Pennekamp, son of John Pennekamp Jr., said. “By going to the park, it allowed us the opportunity to reflect not only on the wonderful life of our dad and mom, but also the amazing accomplishments of our grandfather, John D. Pennekamp.” 
Tom spent a lot of time in Florida State Parks growing up. “As a child, my grandfather would take us down there to show off the park that he helped establish and teach us the beauty and value of our natural resources.  He instilled in us a sense of responsibility to be good stewards for our environment.”
Tom is determined to pass down the same values to his own children. “We enjoy all of the water activities available: scuba, snorkeling, canoeing, swimming,” Tom said. He also makes sure they all learn about their family connection to the park. “We visit the nature trail where we have placed a bench in memory of our mom. Soon we’ll replace the existing plaque on the bench with both of our parents' names on it.”
                                                 Have a Family Reunion at a Park

 Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Releases Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles
A sea turtle being carried to the ocean to be released
Earlier this month, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab released four juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico from Bald Point State Park in Panacea. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are among the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.
All four sea turtles were injured when trying to take bait off fishing hooks, but were quickly picked up and taken to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to heal.
Opal the sea turtle was found by the marine lab at Mashes Sands Pier by a local fisherman. She has scratches on her shell that biologists determined were caused during a shark attack! However, their shell allows them the ability to turn sharply and she was able to escape.
Newbie was found across the bay from the lab at Dickerson Bay, while Spicy the sea turtle was found at Mashes Sands Pier and was named for his fiery attitude! The final sea turtle is named Scooby, and was found at Alligator Point. Scooby was under the care of Dr. Griggs at Shepard Springs Animal Shelter until being given to the lab to be released.
This isn't the first time Gulf Specimen Marine Lab has partnered with Florida State Parks for a sea turtle release. In January, a crowd showed up at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park to watch 40 sea turtles swim off into the Gulf of Mexico. Those turtles had been rescued by the Marine Lab after a period of extreme cold left many sea turtles "cold stunned," in which their cold blooded body temperature lowers too much and puts the turtles into a comatose state.
More than 500 people came to the release to wish our marine friends the best of luck in their journey back into the ocean. Remember this sea turtle nesting season to turn off artificial lights near the beach at night, clean up any litter you see along the beach and #SkiptheStraw to help our sea turtle populations!
Endangered Snail Kite Nest Discovered
A male adult snail kite flying near researchers
After recent sightings of the endangered snail kite in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Alachua County, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection assisted in conducting a survey that has led to the discovery of a nest containing three chicks.
Snail kites typically nest in more southern areas of Florida. With many nests lost in Hurricane Irma, researchers were concerned about the population of the species. However, recent sightings by Alachua County residents sparked the interest of Florida Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Florida. Wildlife biologist Brian Jeffery led the survey expedition alongside Florida State Park environmental specialist Keith Morin.
“The habitat has improved a lot with our recent efforts to reduce wetland trees, which crowd the areas these birds hunt in,” Morin said. “Water quality has also improved over the last decade as the park has improved treatment marshes. All of those factors, coupled with weather conditions that have helped drive up the apple snail population, the bird’s primary food source, have benefited the bird greatly.”
DEP also partners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Fletcher Lab at the UF Wildlife Ecology and Conservation school to help manage research of water levels and ecological conditions in the Paynes Prairie basin.

 
 
Progressive Insurance Volunteer Day
Progressive Insurance volunteers working at Hillsborough River State Park
Hillsborough River State Park turned 80 years old this month, and for its birthday it got a special treat. Nearly 70 volunteers for Progressive Insurance visited the park for a work day and donated more than 150 volunteer hours!
The volunteers gathered over 25 bags of non-native weeds that had been growing around the 112 sites within the park’s campground. Volunteers then transplanted 60 pine trees to help restore the sensitive pine flatwoods ecosystem. However, they didn’t stop with resource management projects. The volunteers also helped assemble, replace and repair nearly a dozen picnic tables.
Progressive Insurance isn’t the only company volunteering at a Florida State Park. In April, Norwegian Cruise Lines committed  to a bimonthly cleanup at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Miami-Dade County. At their first cleanup, the volunteers bagged 147 pounds of trash from the beach and picnic areas.
We thank all of our business partners, volunteers and CSO that dedicate their time to helping Florida State Parks!

 
  Prescribed Fire - Successful Year in Review
A Florida State Parks Fire Crew monitoring a Prescribed Fire at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
Florida State Parks has put an emphasis the past few years on promoting the best possible prescribed fire practices. This past fiscal year has been the best burn acreage year in Florida State Parks history, surpassing 80,837 acres within state parks!
"We are proud of Florida State Parks staff for setting a new record for protecting park habitat with prescribed fire," said Florida State Park Director Eric Draper. "Florida is fortunate to have such dedicated people working in state parks reducing risks of wildlife and restoring natural systems."
“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” Florida State Parks Fire Management Program Coordinator Sasha Ernst said. This year hasn’t been easy when it comes to prescribed fires; many difficulties stood in the way. “Hurricane Irma, rains and droughts have limited our windows to burn.” Despite these many challenges, crews around the state were able to focus on implementation of the best prescribed fire practices for an amazing year.
“Much of this year’s accomplishments are due to the previous years’ efforts,” Parks Small, Florida State Park Assistant Director, said. “Mechanical fuel treatment, construction of new firebreaks, new equipment and consistent training” all helped lay the groundwork for this year’s success.
Additionally, getting the majority of the parks acreage on a three-year burn rotation has been another major accomplishment by the Florida State Park fire crews. “Staff are burning more acres that were recently burned, so they have less fuel loads this time,” Small said. “This achievement alone makes burning safer and removes much of the ecological risks compared to heavier fuel loads.”

 


