Franklin County 5th graders helped raise money for art supplies this year through the Florida Kids Tag Art program.
Kids Tag Art is a fundraising project that is sponsored through county tax collector's offices to inspire elementary grade art students to design their own specialty license plate art.
The program provides cash prizes for the winners as well as money for school art programs.
Over 165,000 students have participated in the program since it started in 2006 and a million dollars has been given to schools for art supplies.
Franklin County had its inaugural competition this year.
A total of eighty-five fifth graders participated from the ABC School, Franklin County School, First Baptist School and home schoolers.
First place winner was Grayson Millender, a home schooler.
Second place winner was Christopher Russel at the Franklin County School.
Third place winner was Jasmine Gray also from the Franklin County School.
Overall twenty-five hundred dollars was given to the three schools for art supplies.
http://live.oysterradio.com/