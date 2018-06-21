Franklin County has agreed to remove the tipping fee for Franklin County property owners who bring yard debris to the county landfill.
On Tuesday the board approved an interim policy that will allow homeowners to bring their yard trash to the landfill free of charge.
The policy will remain in effect until the end of the year so the county can see whether it is effective.
The issue was raised by commissioner Ricky Jones who pointed out that people can already bring yard trash to the landfill for free on Amnesty Day once a month plus its free every Monday.
And since the county picks up yard trash from county right of ways its actually free every other day of the week too, its just that the county is paying for the privilege of picking it up.
Jones said he thinks the policy might alleviate the problem of so much debris being left on the roadsides.
Solid waste director Fonda Davis said the policy makes sense to him.
The policy will only affect private landowners; commercial businesses will still have to pay the tipping fee.
