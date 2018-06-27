Franklin County Health Department has assistance for fire victims

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has been working with responders, residents and neighboring counties to support victims of the Eastpoint wildfire. Our hearts go out to those impacted by this devastating situation.
The health department would like families to know of the following services available:
Birth Certificates: fees will be waived for victims of Eastpoint wildfire.
WIC Benefits: (Women, Infants and Children) program. If you are pregnant, just had a baby, or have children under the age of 5, you may be eligible for WIC. This program provides clients with many benefits at no cost, including healthy foods. Call 850-606-8300 to get started.
We also have baby supplies available to families impacted, including diapers, formula, car seats and some pack n plays. Call 850-653-2111 for assistance.
Please call the health department at 850-635-2111 for any questions.
