FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Baby Girl is an 8 month old White English and sweet as can be. With that white coat and one blue eye, one brown eye, she is stunning to look at. She is a calm, well mannered pup looking for her forever home. She is a dollbaby!
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
