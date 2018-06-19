Franklin County school seeks input on school dress code

The administration of Franklin County School is seeking input from all FCS parent and guardians, regarding requiring students to wear uniform school shirts. Below is the link to the online survey however the school is prepared to accept input from parents over the phone and will have a brief questionnaire to complete with each call that is received.
The survey will be open until noon on Monday, June 25th. All data collected will be presented at the next school board meeting (June 28th) where we anticipate a final vote regarding the dress code policy for the 2018-19 school year.
It is the goal of the school district to consider the opinions of both parents and students when making this decision and encourage everyone to participate in the survey.
If you should have any questions or comments, please feel free to call the school at (850) 670-2800. To complete the questionnaire by phone call 850.670.2800 (press 4 then press 1)
PreK will not be participating in the survey and intends to continue the use of school shirts, however, all final decisions are subject to Board approval.
