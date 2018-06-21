Franklin County schools seek input on school dress code

The Franklin County School District is asking parents and community members to take a short on-line survey to see what the public thinks about the current requirement that local students wear school shirts.
The student dress code has been a topic of concern in recent School Board meetings and administrators have discussed removing the requirement for school shirts for the 2018-19 school year.
The school did remove the requirement for school shirts during May to give school officials the chance to see how it works out.
The administration of the Franklin County School is now seeking input from all parents and guardians,
We have posted the link for the survey on oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
People who do not have internet access can give input over the phone -To complete the questionnaire by phone call 850.670.2800 (press 4 then press 1)
And be sure to take the survey as soon as possible; The survey will be open until noon on Monday, June 25th.
All data collected will be presented at the next school board meeting on June 28th where the school board is expected to hold a final vote on the dress code policy for the 2018-19 school year.
https://www.franklincountyschools.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=115
