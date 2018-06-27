Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Franklin TDC and COCA Team Up To Help Fire Victims
Franklin County’s Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) and its Eastpoint Visitor Center are partnering with Leon County’s Council on Culture and Art (COCA) in Tallahassee to assist victims of the recent fire in Eastpoint.
Many of the victims have lost everything and will need help while they stay in temporary facilities until housing can be restored. To help make them as comfortable as possible, donated items (personal toiletries, cleaning supplies and monetary gifts - no clothing please) may be left at COCA’s Administrative offices located at 816 S. ML King Jr. Blvd, just off Gaines St. between S. Bronough St. and St. Michael St. Our office hours are 9-5 M-F.
The FCTDC has made arrangements to transport the donated items to Eastpoint for distribution. For further information contact: Amanda Thompson at the COCA Offices at 224-2500.
Donations of money are especially needed and welcome. Checks should be made out to: FCSO Eastpoint Disaster Relief Fund. These donations may be given to COCA for delivery to Franklin County or mailed directly to: Sheriff A.J. Smith, Eastpoint Disaster Relief Fund, 270 Highway 65, Eastpoint, Florida 32328 http://live.oysterradio.com/