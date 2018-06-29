Free land clearing services offered to Eastpoint wildfire victims; register at the Eastpoint Fire House

In an effort to assist property owners who suffered losses from the Eastpoint Wildfire on Sunday June 24th, the County is coordinating with private contractors who are willing to clear the affected lots and remove the debris at no cost to the property owners.
Before any of these contractors can gain access to these lots, a County demolition/debris removal permit is required along with the property owner’s signature on a Hold Harmless agreement.
A County Permitting Clerk will be at the Eastpoint Fire Station on Monday July 2nd and Tuesday July 3rd from 10am – 2pm issuing these permits, at no cost to the property owner, and obtaining the necessary signatures.
This is a one-time opportunity! Only the property owner can obtain the permit and sign the Hold Harmless agreement.
If you have any questions please contact the County’s Planning and Zoning Office at (850) 653-9783 ext. 373.
http://live.oysterradio.com/