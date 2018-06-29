FWC Extends Shellfish License Expiration Date; City to Take Over AP License Sales

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has extended the June 30 license expiration date for commercial harvesters and dealers who reside in or have a business located in Franklin County until July 31. The expiration date was extended to accommodate seafood harvesters impacted by the June 24 catastrophic fire in Eastpoint. Beginning July 1, The City of Apalachicola will be taking over the issuance of the Apalachicola Shellfish Harvesting License (AP). After July 1, seafood harvesters in Franklin County may obtain their AP License at the Apalachicola City Hall located at 1 Avenue E. License sales will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Seafood harvesters will still need to view the required 22-minute shellfish harvester training video at the FDACS Apalachicola Shellfish Center located at the north end of Market Street. About the extension, the FWC press release states “all commercial saltwater licenses issued by the FWC, including wholesale dealer, retail dealer and saltwater products licenses that are in effect for the 2017-18 license year are extended past the June 30 deadline and shall remain effective until July 31, 2018. All endorsements currently in effect for the 2017- 2018 license year are also included. All other rules governing these saltwater licenses and endorsements remain in effect.” If you have questions regarding the extension, you may contact the FWC Office of Licensing and Permitting at 850-488- 3641 or by email at CustomerService@MyFWC.com. For specific details on the Apalachicola Bay Oyster harvesting license and training, please contact the Apalachicola Shellfish Center at 850-653-8317 or Apalachicola City Hall at 850- 653-9319.
