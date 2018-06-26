FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Research Bulletin

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
The Yellow River is one of seven rivers that is critically important to Gulf sturgeon spawning. FWC biologists in the Northwest Panhandle have been conducting trawl surveys in the Yellow River targeting rare and imperiled fish like southern logperch, pallid chub and Gulf sturgeon. Last month, trawling efforts resulted in capturing two young of year (age-0) Gulf sturgeon. Both sturgeon were caught in the same trawl, measuring 52mm and 49 mm-fork length, they were each tagged with a visual implant elastomer (VIE) and released.
