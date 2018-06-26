Gov. Scott Appoints Kristy Branch Banks to the Franklin County School Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Kristy Branch Banks to the Franklin County School Board. She will fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Teresa Ann Martin of District 3, beginning June 26, 2018.
Banks, 47, of Apalachicola, is the owner of her own law practice and received a juris doctor from Florida State University. She is appointed to the District 3 seat, for a term beginning June 26, 2018, and ending November 13, 2018.
