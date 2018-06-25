If you are displaced because of the fire and are looking for Red Cross Assistance, the American Red Cross has a shelter at the Eastpoint Church of God on Avenue A in Eastpoint.
They can hold up to 75 people in that location.
The Red Cross will be providing food to fire victims today and will also have showers at the location.
The Red Cross said they cannot accept food from private residents but can take food donations from restaurants.
They also have cases of water at the site which people can pick up if needed.
The Red Cross said right now the most needed items to help people are diapers, pillows and blankets and hygiene items like toothpaste, shampoo and deodorant.
Those items can be brought the the Eastpoint church of god.
People who have clothing to donate should take them to the Methodist Church in Eastpoint where they have a thrift store to distribute the items.
