Saturday, June 23, 2018

If you are looking for work, The St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County is hiring.

They are seeking a full time seasonal toll collector and a full time career services Specialist who would deal mainly with maintenance.

People interested in the toll collector job can apply directly at the park with a state of Florida application or email mark.knapke@dep.state.fl.us
People interested in the career service Park Services Specialist position (maintenance focused) must apply on-line  peoplefirst.myflorida.com

