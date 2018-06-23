If you are looking for work, The St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County is hiring.
They are seeking a full time seasonal toll collector and a full time career services Specialist who would deal mainly with maintenance.
People interested in the toll collector job can apply directly at the park with a state of Florida application or email mark.knapke@dep.state.fl.us
People interested in the career service Park Services Specialist position (maintenance focused) must apply on-line peoplefirst.myflorida.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/