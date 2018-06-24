Sunday, June 24, 2018

Independence Day Fun and Fishing This Month Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Click here to Check Out the Summer Vacation Getaway Deals 
from Franklin County Lodging Providers.
Lodging Providers Offer Online Summer Specials
Many lodging providers in Franklin County are offering Summer vacation deals.  Click here for a complete listing of accommodations.
Snapper Season Through July 20
Recreational red snapper season for Gulf State and federal waters is ipen ghrough July20, closing July, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC).

Upcoming Fishing Tourneys
Here are a few of the upcoming fishing tournaments scheduled throughout the county.
July 21 - C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
Kids from all over the South are invited to attend the 14th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament. Open to all kids 16 and younger. Registration is required on-site. Sponsored by Jimmie Crowder of C-Quarters Marina, FishFloridaTag.org and local businesses.
August 3-5 – 15th Annual Kingfish Shootout. This weekend event gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. All proceeds go to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Over $915,000 raised in the past 14 years.
Apalach Farmers Market July 14, 28
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.

FSU Presents Black Bear Program July 19
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host a Black Bear Presentation onThursday, July 19 from 7-8 pm at their lab at Turkey Point. The program will feature a lecture by Don Hardeman, Jr., Black Bear Research Biologist, FWC Fish & Wildlife Research Institute. Attend and learn about current research investigating black bear behavior in the human-dominated landscape and the demography of the Apalachicola subpopulation of bears. 
Annual Crab Cake Cookoff July 28
The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will host the 3rd annual Crab Cake Cookoff on Saturday, July 28 in downtown Carrabelle from 6 pm.Sample crab cake bites from local talented competitors and cast your vote for the greatest crab cake in Carrabelle.  A fundraiser to benefit the Crooked River Lighthouse and the playground pirate ship "Carrabella"
Events At A Glance
July 2 – Carrabelle Fireworks
July 3 – Apalachicola Independence Eve Event
July 4 – SGI Fireworks
July 6- St. Vincent NWR 50th Anniversary
July 11 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk
July 11, 13 - Eastpoint/Carrabelle  Library - Danish Food Program
July 12 - Eastpoint/Carrabelle Library - Ancient Florida Presentation
July 14 - Apalach Farmers' Market
July 18 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk
July 21 – C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
July 25 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk
July 28 - Apalachicola Riverkeepers Paddle
July 28 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
July 28 - Carrabelle Crab Cake Cookoff
Independence Day Festivities Planned
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community is planning Independence Day festivities beginning onMonday, July 2 through Wednesday, July 4.

Carrabelle - July 2
Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Monday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront.
Apalachicola July 3
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Tuesday, July 3 featuring an all-American cook-out in the park, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks. 
St. George Island - July 4
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4thcelebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty.
Lighthouse ClimbJuly 27
The St. George Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Climb July 27 from 8:30 - 10 pm.  Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon.  Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. 
St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge Turns 50
The Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge will formally celebrate the 50th anniversary of the island’s inclusion in the national wildlife refuge system onJuly 6. The celebration will be held 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on the island.

Register atwww.stvincentfriends.com. Free transportation to the island will be provided during the celebration; a barge will depart every 30 minutes from the Indian Pass boat ramp.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Summer. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place on Wednesdays at 2 pm at the Visitor Center located at108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
July 11, 18, 25 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk
