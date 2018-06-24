Independence Day Fun and Fishing This Month Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Apalach Farmers Market July 14, 28This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
FSU Presents Black Bear Program July 19
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host a Black Bear Presentation onThursday, July 19 from 7-8 pm at their lab at Turkey Point. The program will feature a lecture by Don Hardeman, Jr., Black Bear Research Biologist, FWC Fish & Wildlife Research Institute. Attend and learn about current research investigating black bear behavior in the human-dominated landscape and the demography of the Apalachicola subpopulation of bears.