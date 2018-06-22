Local children will soon have a new soccer field and basketball court at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola.

The county parks and recreation department says the soccer field has been sodded and irrigated and the county is just waiting for the grass to take root and it will be ready for use in time for soccer season this Fall.
The new soccer field will be a big benefit for the growing youth soccer program in Franklin County.
Local soccer teams generally have to travel out of county to play because out of county teams like Port St. Joe won’t play on our substandard fields.
The other problem is local teams are practicing on poor fields which puts them at a disadvantage when they play or regulation fields in other areas.
The new basketball court should be open by next week.
Parks director Fonda Davis said the court is in place and has been striped.
They are waiting for the asphalt to cure and then they'll put up the hoops.
Commissioner Noah Lockley, who pushed for the new basketball court, said he plans to play the first game which Fonda said he should be able to do next Monday.
The county did not have enough money to install lights for the basketball court so the county said it will see if the light can be funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
http://live.oysterradio.com/