Local oystermen now have an extra month to get their oyster harvesting licenses.
The City of Apalachicola is taking over license sales beginning July the 1st and the City has agreed to extend the final purchase date to July the 31st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also agreed to extend the date to purchase your saltwater products license until July 31st.
They are doing that to help the oyster harvesters who were impacted by the wildfire in Eastpoint.
The oyster harvesting licenses cost of 100 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
Beginning next week oyster harvesters will have to go to Apalachicola City Hall at 1 Avenue E to buy the license.
City Hall is open from 9 till 4 Monday through Friday.
And remember all oyster harvesters have to watch a 20 minute educational seminar before they can purchase the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesters license.
The seminar is still being shown at the old Research Reserve building at Scipio Creek at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street.
