New rules for tripletail and sheepshead fishing in state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will take effect on Sunday.
Beginning July the 1st, the minimum size limit for tripletail will increase from 15 to 18 inches.
The new rules also reduce the recreational bag limit for sheepshead from 15 to 8 fish per person, per day year-round and creates a recreational vessel limit of 50 fish per vessel, per trip during March and April.
The new rules will also take effect in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
These the rule changes are designed to conserve both fisheries for future generations.
