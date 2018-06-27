NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 27, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Appointments to the Regional Fishery Management Councils for 2018
The U.S. Commerce Department today announced the appointment of 30 members to the eight regional fishery management councils that partner with NOAA Fisheries to manage the ocean fish stocks. Twenty-nine of the new and reappointed council members will serve three-year terms from August 11, 2018 through August 10, 2021
. One appointed member is filling an at-large seat recently vacated on the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council and will serve through August 10, 2020
.
Webinar: Applying for Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
The 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition is now open and accepting pre-proposals. If you would like more information on how to apply for these grants, please register to join our webinar on July 12
.
Enjoy Fishing, Responsibly!
Fishing is a fun activity to enjoy with family and friends, or for some peaceful time alone. Unfortunately, fishing gear and fishing-related items are commonly found as debris in the marine environment. NOAA’s Marine Debris Programprovides some tips for enjoying fishing without contributing to marine debris.
Saildrone Flotillas Deploy to Study Oceans
NOAA and partner Saildrone, Inc., will launch the first batch of 11 unmanned sailing vehicles this week as part of our expanding use of cutting-edge technology to advance fisheries, weather, and climate science.
2018 NOAA Habitat Photo Contest
The 2018 NOAA Habitat Month digital photo contest recognizes photographers who have captured beautiful and captivating images of coastal and ocean habitat—and the people behind habitat science, restoration, and conservation. The contest is open to the public as well as NOAA and other government employees and affiliates. Submissions are due July 23
.
Nominate a Habitat Conservation Steward
Do you know someone who has done great things for coastal and marine habitat conservation? NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation and our partner, American Fisheries Society, seek nominations for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. The deadline has been extended to July 27
.
Alaska
Closure of 2011 Pinniped Unusual Mortality Event
NOAA announced the closure of the 2011 Alaska Northern Pinniped Unusual Mortality Event. An apparent disease outbreak impacted four ice-associated seal species, as well as walruses, from May 2011 through as late as December 2016, causing widespread concern in coastal communities that rely on these animals.
West Coast
Saildrones Launch Test to Improve Fish Surveys
Two autonomous Saildrones launched from Neah Bay, Washington, yesterday on a summer-long partnership between Saildrone Inc., NOAA Fisheries, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to find out whether the wind and solar-powered vehicles can improve the efficiency and accuracy of fisheries surveys off the West Coast.
New Insight into Marine “Hotspots of Risk”
Increased computing power has given fisheries researchers new tools to identify “hotspots of risk,” where ocean fronts and eddies bring together masses of fish, fishermen, and predators. At these confluences, fishermen face increased risk of entangling non-target fish, marine mammals, and sea turtles.
NOAA Officers to Patrol Halibut Season Opening
As the 10-hour commercial halibut fishing season opens today in California, Washington, and Oregon, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is standing by to provide compliance assistance. For the 2018 season, the International Pacific Halibut Commission recommended a series of 10-hour fishing periods.
Pacific Islands
Incidental Take of Marine Mammals in Navy Activities – Open for Public Comment
By August 9
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule to govern the taking of marine mammals incidental to upcoming Navy training and testing activities in the Hawaii-Southern California Training and Testing Study Area for a 5-year period. This will be NOAA Fisheries’ third rulemaking for HSTT training and testing activities under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Disease Caused Three Monk Seal Deaths
Three Hawaiian monk seals were found dead on Oahu between May 15 and 17
. Extensive tests revealed the cause of death to be toxoplasmosis, a disease that stems from cat-borne parasites.
Southeast
NOAA Certifies Tails n' Scales Rec Fishing Survey
NOAA Fisheries today announced that our Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) has certified the designs of Mississippi’s “Tails n’ Scales” surveys of charter and private boat fishing for red snapper. The agency expects that Tails n’ Scales will be included in the suite of implemented MRIP surveys. Mississippi developed these supplemental surveys to improve monitoring of red snapper catches.
Measures for Gulf Mutton Snapper and Gag
NOAA Fisheries announced a final rule modifying the commercial and recreational mutton snapper and the commercial gag management measures in the Gulf of Mexico. The most recent population assessment indicated that a reduction in mutton snapper harvests is necessary to ensure that overfishing does not occur. The changes in commercial gag management improve consistency between federal and state waters.
NOAA Announces New Spiny Lobster Measures
NOAA Fisheries announced a final rule for spiny lobster in the Gulf of Mexico and the South Atlantic. Regulatory Amendment 4 increases the catch limit for spiny lobster based on updated landings information and revised scientific recommendations. The amendment also prohibits the use of traps for recreational harvest of spiny lobster in South Atlantic federal waters.
June 2018 Gulf Council Updates
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council met in Key West, Florida, last week to discuss a number of issues, including a coral habitat amendment, management of Atlantic cobia, and sea turtle release gear. Read a summary of the Council’s actions.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Education Exhibit Opens
In May, with funding from the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment, the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s INFINITY Science Center opened a new indoor/outdoor exhibit exploring the ecosystems of the Gulf of Mexico.
Alabama Public Meeting on Draft Restoration Plan
In April, the Alabama Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment held its annual public meeting to present its Draft Restoration Plan II and Environmental Assessment. The draft plan, the meeting presentation, and accompanying fact sheets are now available online.