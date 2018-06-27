Wednesday, June 27, 2018

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 27, 2018

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
NOAA Fish News
June 27, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS


Council Appointments
Appointments to the Regional Fishery Management Councils for 2018
The U.S. Commerce Department today announced the appointment of 30 members to the eight regional fishery management councils that partner with NOAA Fisheries to manage the ocean fish stocks. Twenty-nine of the new and reappointed council members will serve three-year terms from August 11, 2018 through August 10, 2021. One appointed member is filling an at-large seat recently vacated on the Western Pacific Fishery Management Council and will serve through August 10, 2020.

Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
Webinar: Applying for Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
The 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition is now open and accepting pre-proposals. If you would like more information on how to apply for these grants, please register to join our webinar on July 12.

Responsible Fishing Collage
Enjoy Fishing, Responsibly!
Fishing is a fun activity to enjoy with family and friends, or for some peaceful time alone. Unfortunately, fishing gear and fishing-related items are commonly found as debris in the marine environment. NOAA’s Marine Debris Programprovides some tips for enjoying fishing without contributing to marine debris.

Saildrones Big NOAA
Saildrone Flotillas Deploy to Study Oceans
NOAA and partner Saildrone, Inc., will launch the first batch of 11 unmanned sailing vehicles this week as part of our expanding use of cutting-edge technology to advance fisheries, weather, and climate science.

Photo Contest
2018 NOAA Habitat Photo Contest
The 2018 NOAA Habitat Month digital photo contest recognizes photographers who have captured beautiful and captivating images of coastal and ocean habitat—and the people behind habitat science, restoration, and conservation. The contest is open to the public as well as NOAA and other government employees and affiliates. Submissions are due July 23.

Nancy Foster Award 2018
Nominate a Habitat Conservation Steward
Do you know someone who has done great things for coastal and marine habitat conservation?  NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation and our partner, American Fisheries Society, seek nominations for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. The deadline has been extended to July 27.

Alaska


Ringed Seal
Closure of 2011 Pinniped Unusual Mortality Event
NOAA announced the closure of the 2011 Alaska Northern Pinniped Unusual Mortality Event. An apparent disease outbreak impacted four ice-associated seal species, as well as walruses, from May 2011 through as late as December 2016, causing widespread concern in coastal communities that rely on these animals.

West Coast


Saildrones West Coast story
Saildrones Launch Test to Improve Fish Surveys
Two autonomous Saildrones launched from Neah Bay, Washington, yesterday on a summer-long partnership between Saildrone Inc., NOAA Fisheries, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to find out whether the wind and solar-powered vehicles can improve the efficiency and accuracy of fisheries surveys off the West Coast.

Hotspots of Risk
New Insight into Marine “Hotspots of Risk”
Increased computing power has given fisheries researchers new tools to identify “hotspots of risk,” where ocean fronts and eddies bring together masses of fish, fishermen, and predators. At these confluences, fishermen face increased risk of entangling non-target fish, marine mammals, and sea turtles.

Halibut on deck
NOAA Officers to Patrol Halibut Season Opening
As the 10-hour commercial halibut fishing season opens today in California, Washington, and Oregon, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is standing by to provide compliance assistance. For the 2018 season, the International Pacific Halibut Commission recommended a series of 10-hour fishing periods.

Pacific Islands


Incidental Take of Marine Mammals in Navy Activities – Open for Public Comment
By August 9, please submit your comments on a proposed rule to govern the taking of marine mammals incidental to upcoming Navy training and testing activities in the Hawaii-Southern California Training and Testing Study Area for a 5-year period. This will be NOAA Fisheries’ third rulemaking for HSTT training and testing activities under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Toxo poster
Disease Caused Three Monk Seal Deaths
Three Hawaiian monk seals were found dead on Oahu between May 15 and 17. Extensive tests revealed the cause of death to be toxoplasmosis, a disease that stems from cat-borne parasites.

Southeast


Incidental Take of Marine Mammals in Seismic Surveys – Open for Public Comment
By August 21, please submit your comments on a proposed rule to govern the taking of marine mammals incidental to geophysical survey activities by the oil and gas industry in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico over a 5-year period.

Tails n Scales Survey
NOAA Certifies Tails n' Scales Rec Fishing Survey
NOAA Fisheries today announced that our Marine Recreational Information Program (MRIP) has certified the designs of Mississippi’s “Tails n’ Scales” surveys of charter and private boat fishing for red snapper. The agency expects that Tails n’ Scales will be included in the suite of implemented MRIP surveys. Mississippi developed these supplemental surveys to improve monitoring of red snapper catches.  

Mutton Snapper and Gag together v2
Measures for Gulf Mutton Snapper and Gag
NOAA Fisheries announced a final rule modifying the commercial and recreational mutton snapper and the commercial gag management measures in the Gulf of Mexico. The most recent population assessment indicated that a reduction in mutton snapper harvests is necessary to ensure that overfishing does not occur. The changes in commercial gag management improve consistency between federal and state waters.

Spiny Lobster
NOAA Announces New Spiny Lobster Measures
NOAA Fisheries announced a final rule for spiny lobster in the Gulf of Mexico and the South Atlantic.  Regulatory Amendment 4 increases the catch limit for spiny lobster based on updated landings information and revised scientific recommendations. The amendment also prohibits the use of traps for recreational harvest of spiny lobster in South Atlantic federal waters.

Gulf Council logo
June 2018 Gulf Council Updates
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council met in Key West, Florida, last week to discuss a number of issues, including a coral habitat amendment, management of Atlantic cobia, and sea turtle release gear. Read a summary of the Council’s actions.

Mississippi Exhibit
Mississippi Gulf Coast Education Exhibit Opens
In May, with funding from the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment, the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s INFINITY Science Center opened a new indoor/outdoor exhibit exploring the ecosystems of the Gulf of Mexico.

Alabama public meeting
Alabama Public Meeting on Draft Restoration Plan
In April, the Alabama Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment held its annual public meeting to present its Draft Restoration Plan II and Environmental Assessment. The draft plan, the meeting presentation, and accompanying fact sheets are now available online.

Events


June 28–July 16 Six public scoping hearingsin five Atlantic coastal states and via webinar on the bluefish allocation amendment.
June 29
Public meeting on the definition of fish aggregating devices in La Jolla, California.
June 29
Public meeting, via teleconference, of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Permanent Advisory Committee.
July 3 and 23
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Florida and Maryland.
July 12
Webinar on how to apply for 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants.
July 19
Annual public meeting of the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustee Councilin Long Beach, Mississippi.
July 23
Informational webinar on federal for-hire permit holders, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

Announcements


July 23
Pre-proposals due for FY 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants.
July 23
Submissions due for 2018 NOAA Habitat Photo Contest.
July 27
(Extended Deadline) Nominations due for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
www.fisheries.noaa.gov
Stay Connected with NOAA Fisheries:
Facebook   Twitter   Youtube   LinkedIn   Pinterest   Instagram
SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:
Manage Subscriptions  |  Help


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at