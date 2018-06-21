The recycling center in Carrabelle should reopen today.
The recycling center at the Carrabelle Municipal Complex was removed earlier this month while a summer youth program is held at the location.
The solid waste department said it found another location very near the old one at the football field at the Carrabelle Municipal Complex on Gray Avenue.
The county has placed limerock on the site and will put up fencing to keep the recycling from blowing on to the street.
The recycling bins should be in place on Thursday.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin and glass at a number of locations in the county including Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; There are also recycling bins at St. James Bay east of Carrabelle.
The St. George Island recycling bins are on Bayshore Drive just past 2nd street, in Apalachicola there are recycling bins on Commerce Street.
Franklin County has closed the recycling centers at Alligator Point and Lanark Village because people were using the recycling bins to dump their household trash.
That problem has become bad enough that the county has discussed ending the county recycling program altogether.
The county has considered mandatory garbage pickup, which would likely alleviate the problem of illegal dumping, but have so far failed to adopt the rule.
