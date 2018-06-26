Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Donation Drive

Dear Members:
Spring Creek Restaurant has graciously offered to donate their proceeds from this upcoming luncheon to Franklin County residents affected by last weekend's forest fire that claimed many homes.
We will be setting up a collection at the luncheon to send along with Ben Lovel's delivery later in the week. If you would like to donate and help our Franklin County neighbors, items requested are:
Diapers (all sizes)
Baby wipes
Baby formula
Canned protein
Other donation drop off points are Crum's Mini Mall, Amazing Mail Solution, UF/IFAS Extension office. Other items requested for donation: air mattresses, sheets, blankets, pillows, water, toiletries,non perishable food items.
Thank you!