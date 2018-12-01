1 killed, 3 critically injured in accident at Cape San Blas

A 29 year old woman was killed and three other people were critically injured in a single vehicle accident on Cape San Blas Road early Thursday morning.
Chelsea Moore of Keithville, Louisiana died after the 2007 Buick Lacrosse in which she was a passenger went out of control and overturned into a pile of storm debris.
The Highway patrol said the Buick was heading south on Cape San Blas Road and was in the area of stump hole when the vehicle went off the roadway onto the sandy shoulder.
The driver over-corrected, putting the vehicle into a spin.
The car then overturned and collided with a pile of roadway debris.
Moore and another passenger, 28 year old Steven McCarty of Shreveport, Louisiana were thrown from the car.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene; McCarty was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver, Koby Logan of Shreveport, and a 4th passenger, Jade Logan of Keithville, Louisiana were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital on The Gulf in Port St. Joe with critical injuries.
The highway patrol said the accident was not alcohol related though charges are pending the results of the investigation.
