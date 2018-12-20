Americans ate more seafood in 2017.
According to a newly released federal report on Fisheries landings and seafood consumption, Americans ate 16 pounds of fish and shellfish per person.
That's over a pound a year per person more than the year before.
Shrimp remains the most popular seafood in the United States, people ate about 4.4 pounds of shrimp per person according to the report.
Researchers say they saw increases in the consumption of fresh and frozen seafood and canned seafood.
America ranks as the second largest global consumer of fish and shellfish after China.
Over 85 percent of our seafood was imported last year.
U.S. consumers spent an estimated $102.2 billion dollars on seafood in 2017.
The 2017 total includes $69.6 billion dollars at restaurants, carry-outs, caterers; $32.5 billion dollars for home consumption; and nearly 40 million for industrial fish products.
