Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name:
SEADER SF PIER
Location Id:
371596
Location Name:
SEADER - 1839 BAYVIEW DR
County:
Franklin
Application Number:
371596-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
11:06 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home