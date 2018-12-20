FSUCML Job Opening: Marine Research Assistant

The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) seeks a highly motivated and organized individual to work as a MARINE RESEARCH ASSISTANT at the laboratory. This is a full time position with full benefits.
DEADLINE FOR APPLYING IS January 4, 2019
Responsibilities:
- Provides oversight (including maintenance, replacement plans, scheduling, and training users) of all laboratory and field equipment supporting program-wide needs of resident and visiting scientists. Laboratory equipment includes, but is not limited to: compound and stereo microscopes with integrated computers and cameras; analytical equipment such as centrifuges, microbalances and drying ovens, autoclave, -80C and walk-in freezers. Field gear includes a variety of data loggers and field sampling gear, CTD-Niskin array and Remotely Operated Vehicle.
- Assist all FSU faculty with research as needed and organize use of research space.
- Ensures that all resident and visiting scientists have the requisite and current state and federal permits for conducting research through the FSUCML.
- Responsible for working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to obtain the FSUCML Educational permit
- Ensures adherence of all users (including FSU and outside groups) to FSUCML Educational and Research Plans.
- Oversees maintenance of FSUCML Zoological Collection and associated database
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Working knowledge of computer software including Microsoft Office.
- Applicant must be physically capable of conducting rigorous field work and have the flexibility to work long hours when needed.
Preferred:
- Undergraduate degree in marine or related science; four years of relevant experience or Master's Degree preferred.
- Working knowledge of image analysis software, Geographic Information Systems and database construction and maintenance.
- Experience with boat handling.
- SCUBA diving certification
- Familiarity with image analysis software, Geographic Information Systems, and database construction and maintenance.
Tobacco Free Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity
Effective January 1, 2014, tobacco use, including simulated tobacco use, is prohibited on property, interior and exterior,owned or managed by Florida State University. This policy applies to all Florida State University students, employees, consultants, contractors, visitors, and external individuals.
FSU is an AA/EEO employer. Female and minority candidates are especially encouraged to apply.
The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory is located in St. Teresa, Florida, about 45 miles southwest of the FSU main campus.
