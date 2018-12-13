HEROIN, COCAINE, PILLS AND MORE THAN $400K DISCOVERED FOLLOWING PURSUIT IN GULF COUNTY

Nearly a half a million dollars in U.S. currency and more than 34,000 oxycodone pills were discovered following a traffic stop near Wewahitchka on Wednesday.
Just before midnight Wednesday Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies were running radar along Brian Setterich Road when a motorist in a blue Kia van passed the deputies driving 40 miles per hour in the posted 25 mile an hour zone.
In addition to the speed, the van also had a brake light out on the driver’s side.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the van turned sped away on Highway 71 where it eventually drove onto the shoulder.
Once on the shoulder the driver opened the door of the van, jumped from the vehicle and ran into the
woods.
A foot pursuit ensued and deputies were able to detain the suspect.
When deputies approached the vehicle to look for some form of identification they noticed the smell of marijuana.
A search was conducted which led to over 470 thousand dollars in cash, neary 34 thousand oxycodone pills, almost 8 ounces of black tar heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of powdered cocaine, powdered cocaine weighing 20.8 grams and a fully loaded 9mm handgun with additional ammunition located beside the driver’s seat.
The approximate street value of all the illegal substances confiscated during this incident is $540,000.
The suspect, identified as 29 year old Storm Cinque Sims of Callaway was charged with possession
of a cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license.
Sims was transported and booked into the Gulf County jail where he is being held on a
$374,000 bond.
