Hurricane damaged school districts share in literacy grant to re-stock their libraries

The Florida Education Foundation this week awarded nine panhandle school districts who were hit hardest by Hurricane Michael with a literacy grant that will enable them to re-stock their libraries and classrooms.
The funds were distributed to each impacted school district based on overall enrollment size from the 2017-18 school year.
Franklin, Gulf and Liberty counties were each award 2050 dollars from the program.
Bay County was awarded 7000 dollars.
The Florida Department of Education partnered with the Florida Education Foundation and independent booksellers across the state to raise funds for the Re-book to Re-build: Hurricane Relief fundraiser.
The initiative was aimed at helping school districts, students and communities hit hardest by Hurricane Michael recover their libraries and for students to rediscover the joy of reading.
