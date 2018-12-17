Local Mediacom Employee Earns Award and Recognition

APALACHICOLA, FL – December 17, 2018 – Local Mediacom employee Jonathan Stripling earned a top customer service award during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Gulf Breeze.
Stripling, a Carrabelle resident, earned the Gulf Coast system’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ for extraordinary work in the technical operations field. Stripling was awarded based off customer satisfactory surveys and has been employed with Mediacom for one year.
Mediacom employs 4,600 people companywide. The company’s owner and senior management team personally present annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.
http://live.oysterradio.com/