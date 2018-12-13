Thursday, December 13, 2018

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 12, 2018


NOAA Fish News
December 12, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS


Bocaccio narrow
West Coast Groundfish Resurgence Brings New Fishing OpportunitiesThe successful rebuilding of several West Coast groundfish stocks that declined precipitously nearly three decades ago is now opening the way for increasing recreational and commercial fishing opportunities. NOAA Fisheries published a new rule this week that increases catch limits and eases fishing restrictions for many West Coast groundfish.

Atlantic HMS Tournament
New Requirement for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species TournamentsBeginning January 1, all Atlantic HMS tournaments will be required to submit catch summaries. HMS tournaments target swordfish, billfish, sharks, and/or tunas.

U.S.-Japan Bilateral
U.S.-Japan Bilateral Meeting Focuses on AquacultureSince 1971, NOAA Fisheries and the Japanese Fisheries Research and Education Agency have collaborated through the U.S.–Japan Natural Resources Aquaculture Panel. Using an annual meeting framework, the Panel allows scientists to share research results, new technology, and approaches to sustainable seafood farming.

Deep Sea Corals
Learn about Deep Sea Corals Through Story Maps
Most people are surprised to learn that deep sea corals exist, let alone that they inhabit the waters of every U.S. region. As NOAA continues to use emerging technologies to explore the deep ocean, scientists are discovering new coral colonies and species. View this collection of story maps to learn more about deep sea corals.

Restoration Story Map
$34.3 Million for NOAA Restoration Efforts in 2018
U.S. coastal and marine environments are a shared public resource. Damage assessment settlements aim to compensate the public for impacts to their natural resources. Working with industry, co-trustees, scientists, lawyers, economists, and communities, NOAA uses settlement funds to restore the environment after pollution. In 2018, $34.3 million went to restoration efforts.

Nancy Foster Habitat Award
Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award Winners
NOAA announced the 2018 winners of the prestigious NOAA Fisheries 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. The awardees are Dr. Brandt Hennigsen, an environmental scientist and conservation leader focused on restoring Florida’s Tampa Bay, and Terry Williams, a tribal advocate and habitat conservation leader for Washington’s Puget Sound.

National Wetlands Award
Last Call for National Wetlands Award Nominations
Do you know someone deserving of special recognition for outstanding work toward the conservation and restoration of our wetlands? NOAA and our partners seek nominations for the 30th Annual National Wetlands Award through this Friday, December 14.

Hurricane Florence damage 2
Fishery Disaster Determinations for North CarolinaSecretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross determined under the Magnuson-Stevens Act and the Interjurisdictional Fisheries Act that a commercial fishery failure occurred in North Carolina due to a fishery resource disaster resulting from impacts of Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The determination will allow Congress to appropriate fishery disaster assistance to North Carolina. NOAA Fisheries looks forward to supporting recovery efforts.

West Coast


Steelhead
Idaho Steelhead Plan – Extended Comment Period
NOAA Fisheries will provide additional time for public comments on a state fishery management plan for Snake River steelhead in Idaho. Comments will still be accepted through tomorrow, December 13. The re-opened comment period will not delay a federal review of the fishery.

Pacific Islands


Vaccinating Hawaiian monk seal
Ten Ways We Can Help Monk Seals
NOAA Fisheries staff work hard to prevent and reduce threats to highly endangered Hawaiian monk seals. In fact, medical and rescue interventions have saved the lives of about one-third of the current Hawaiian monk seal population. Read examples of ways in which we help monk seals.

Southeast


Ship Grounded on STX Reef
How NOAA Supports Post-Storm Coral Restoration
In 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria grounded more than 1,000 ships on coral reefs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. NOAA’s Restoration Center, with support from many federal, territorial, and nongovernmental partners, is working to re-attach or transplant broken pieces of coral or to bring them to nurseries for propagation.

Louisiana restoration plan pelicans
Draft Restoration Plan for Louisiana’s Queen Bess Island – Open for Public Comment
The Louisiana Trustees for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment released a Draft Phase 2 Restoration Plan for restoring Louisiana’s Queen Bess Island. A public meeting about the draft plan will be held on January 3, and comments are due January 22.

Greater Atlantic


Chesapeake B-WET Grants
2019 Chesapeake B-WET Grant OpportunityNOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office released the details of the FY 2019 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program funding opportunity. Up to about $700,000 may be available to fund projects. Proposals are due February 20.

North Atlantic right whale
Watch Out for Whales Around Cape CodNOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of six right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay on December 11. This zone is in effect through December 26.

Events


December 13
Last day of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshop in Ronkonkoma, New York.
December 13
Information sessions on the South Atlantic for-hire electronic reporting programin Manteo, North Carolina, and via webinar.
December 13
(Rescheduled) Public webinar on Florida’s Draft Restoration Plan I for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment.
December 17
Western Pacific Fishery Management Council interim meeting conducted by teleconference, 12–2 pm HST.
December 17–January 14
Three public hearings on a proposed chub mackerel amendment, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
December 18 - January 17
Three informational webinars on federal for-hire electronic reporting in the South Atlantic, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
January 3
Public meeting on the Louisiana Trustees’ Draft Phase 2 Restoration Plan for Queen Bess Island.
January 7–17
Ten public hearings and one webinar on Draft Amendment 50: State Management of Recreational Red Snapper, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
January 10
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Boutte, Louisiana.
January 10 and 15
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New Hampshire and Florida.

Announcements


December 14
Nominations due for the 30thAnnual National Wetlands Awards.
January 14
Pre-proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Restoration Program funding.
February 4
Proposals due for 2019 Great Lakes Habitat Restoration Regional Partnership Grants.
February 20
Proposals due for 2019 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grants.

