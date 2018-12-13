NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 12, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
West Coast Groundfish Resurgence Brings New Fishing Opportunities
The successful rebuilding of several West Coast groundfish stocks that declined precipitously nearly three decades ago is now opening the way for increasing recreational and commercial fishing opportunities. NOAA Fisheries published a new rule
this week that increases catch limits and eases fishing restrictions for many West Coast groundfish.
U.S.-Japan Bilateral Meeting Focuses on Aquaculture
Since 1971, NOAA Fisheries and the Japanese Fisheries Research and Education Agency have collaborated through the U.S.–Japan Natural Resources Aquaculture Panel. Using an annual meeting framework, the Panel allows scientists to share research results, new technology, and approaches to sustainable seafood farming.
Learn about Deep Sea Corals Through Story Maps
Most people are surprised to learn that deep sea corals exist, let alone that they inhabit the waters of every U.S. region. As NOAA continues to use emerging technologies to explore the deep ocean, scientists are discovering new coral colonies and species. View this collection of story maps to learn more about deep sea corals.
$34.3 Million for NOAA Restoration Efforts in 2018
U.S. coastal and marine environments are a shared public resource. Damage assessment settlements aim to compensate the public for impacts to their natural resources. Working with industry, co-trustees, scientists, lawyers, economists, and communities, NOAA uses settlement funds to restore the environment after pollution. In 2018, $34.3 million went to restoration efforts.
Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award Winners
NOAA announced the 2018 winners of the prestigious NOAA Fisheries 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. The awardees are Dr. Brandt Hennigsen, an environmental scientist and conservation leader focused on restoring Florida’s Tampa Bay, and Terry Williams, a tribal advocate and habitat conservation leader for Washington’s Puget Sound.
Last Call for National Wetlands Award Nominations
Do you know someone deserving of special recognition for outstanding work toward the conservation and restoration of our wetlands? NOAA and our partners seek nominations for the 30th
Annual National Wetlands Award through this Friday, December 14
.
Fishery Disaster Determinations for North Carolina
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross determined under the Magnuson-Stevens Act and the Interjurisdictional Fisheries Act that a commercial fishery failure occurred in North Carolina due to a fishery resource disaster resulting from impacts of Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The determination
will allow Congress to appropriate fishery disaster assistance to North Carolina. NOAA Fisheries looks forward to supporting recovery efforts.
West Coast
Idaho Steelhead Plan – Extended Comment Period
NOAA Fisheries will provide additional time for public comments on a state fishery management plan for Snake River steelhead in Idaho. Comments will still be accepted through tomorrow, December 13
. The re-opened comment period will not delay a federal review of the fishery.
Pacific Islands
Ten Ways We Can Help Monk Seals
NOAA Fisheries staff work hard to prevent and reduce threats to highly endangered Hawaiian monk seals. In fact, medical and rescue interventions have saved the lives of about one-third of the current Hawaiian monk seal population. Read examples of ways in which we help monk seals.
Southeast
How NOAA Supports Post-Storm Coral Restoration
In 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria grounded more than 1,000 ships on coral reefs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. NOAA’s Restoration Center, with support from many federal, territorial, and nongovernmental partners, is working to re-attach or transplant broken pieces of coral or to bring them to nurseries for propagation.
Greater Atlantic
2019 Chesapeake B-WET Grant Opportunity
NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office released the details of the FY 2019 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program funding opportunity. Up to about $700,000 may be available to fund projects. Proposals are due February 20
.
Watch Out for Whales Around Cape Cod
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of six right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay on December 11. This zone is in effect through December 26
.
Events
December 13
Last day of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 13
F
ree Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshop
in Ronkonkoma, New York.
December 13
Information sessions on the South Atlantic for-hire electronic reporting program
in Manteo, North Carolina, and via webinar.
December 13
(Rescheduled) Public webinar on Florida’s Draft Restoration Plan I
for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment.
December 17Western Pacific Fishery Management Council interim meeting
conducted by teleconference, 12–2 pm HST.
December 17–January 14
Three public hearings on a proposed chub mackerel amendment
, hosted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
December 18 - January 17
Three informational webinars on federal for-hire electronic reporting in the South Atlantic
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
January 3
Public meeting on the Louisiana Trustees’ Draft Phase 2 Restoration Plan
for Queen Bess Island.
January 7–17
Ten public hearings and one webinar on Draft Amendment 50: State Management of Recreational Red Snapper
, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
January 10
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Boutte, Louisiana.
January 10 and 15F
ree Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops
in New Hampshire and Florida.
Announcements
December 14
Nominations due for the 30thAnnual National Wetlands Awards
.
January 14
Pre-proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Restoration Program funding
.
February 4
Proposals due for 2019 Great Lakes Habitat Restoration Regional Partnership Grants.
February 20
Proposals due for 2019 Chesapeake Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grants
.
Federal Register Actions
