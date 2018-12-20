NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 19, 2018

Note from the Editor: This will be the final edition of FishNews in 2018. We will return to publishing every Wednesday on January 9, 2019. If there are any breaking issues over the holidays, we will of course let you know. In the meantime, we want to thank you for your continued interest in the mission of NOAA Fisheries. We could not do our job without the involvement and commitment of our stakeholders. Have safe holidays and see you in the New Year. Cheers!
P.S. Decorate for the holidays with some clever smartphone wallpapers
from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center!
.
HIGHLIGHTS
Reminder: MAFAC Nominations Due Monday
NOAA seeks nominations to fill vacancies on the MarineFisheries Advisory Committee
. MAFAC advises the Secretary of Commerce on living marine
resource matters within the Department's responsibility. Nominations for the 3-year terms are due this Monday, December 24
.
Funding Available for Innovative Bycatch Solutions
NOAA Fisheries is making $2.4 million in funding available for innovative bycatch reduction solutions. We are now accepting proposals for bycatch reduction projects that increase collaborative research and partnerships for innovation. The deadline for
pre-proposals is January 30
. Full proposals are due March 29.
Environmental Impacts of Shortfin Mako Measures
Proposed Amendment 11 to the 2006 Consolidated Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Fishery Management Plan is intended to address overfishing of shortfin mako sharks in light of the most recent international assessment. The Final Environmental Impact Statement analyzes the potential environmental impacts of a range of management alternatives. A final rule is still in development.
Reef Futures 2018: Renewed Hope for Corals
NOAA co-sponsored the first global conference addressing coral reef restoration and intervention science last week in Key Largo, featuring more than 550 leading scientists and experts from nearly 40 countries. Despite the scale of the response required to address the emergency facing the planet's coral reefs, the atmosphere at Reef Futures 2018 was optimistic.
Fishing for Energy Partnership Celebrates 10 Years
The NOAA Marine Debris Program and partners are celebrating 10 years of the Fishing for Energy Partnership, which installs collection bins to provide the fishing community with a no-cost option for disposing of old or unwanted gear. Old nets, line, and ropes are then converted into energy.
Alaska
2018 Bering Sea Ecosystem Status Report
The Alaska Fisheries Science Center produces annual ecosystem status reports to inform resource managers as they set fishing quotas. The 2018 Bering Sea Ecosystem Status Report is now available online, along with summary of current conditions in the Bering Sea and a preview of what conditions may look like in 2019.
West Coast
Benefits of Streamlined West Coast HMS Reporting
After years of juggling among four agencies working independently of one another, West Coast highly migratory species data management is now coordinated through a single source: the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. For fishermen, this translates to more timely data, which means better predictability in their fishing operations. Another benefit has been improved collaboration and information-sharing among partner agencies.
Southeast
NOAA Certifies Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey
NOAA Fisheries announced the certification of a new survey design used to estimate Gulf red snapper caught by anglers fishing from private boats in Florida, building on an agency priority of collecting accurate and timely recreational fishing data. Florida’s survey is one of several survey designs developed by the Gulf States in collaboration with NOAA Fisheries to supplement our Marine Recreational Information Program angler surveys and improve monitoring of the Gulf red snapper fishery.
First Right Whales of Season Spotted Off Georgia
Two adult female North Atlantic right whales are traveling together southeast of Tybee Island, Georgia. Adult female whales are a welcome sight, as last year’s season brought no documented calves.
Greater Atlantic
Watch for Whales Near Atlantic City and Nantucket
NOAA Fisheries established two voluntary vessel speed restriction zones to protect aggregations of endangered North Atlantic right whales. The first zone is southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey
, to protect a group of four right whales spotted on December 14. The second is south of Nantucket, Massachusetts,
to protect a larger group of 33 right whales spotted on December 15. These zones are in effect through December 29 and 30
respectively.
Longfin Squid Permits and Possession Limits
NOAA Fisheries approved Amendment 20 to the Atlantic Mackerel, Squid
, and Butterfish Fishery Management Plan. The final rule creates a tiered permit system for longfin squid fishing permits and reduces longfin squid possession limits for certain participants and timeframes. This action helps maximize economic opportunities and protects longfin squid spawning aggregations and eggs.
Summer Flounder, Black Sea Bass Specifications
NOAA Fisheries published a final rule specifying quotas and catch limits for the 2019 summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass fishery. A new assessment for summer flounder will be finalized in 2019, and resulting adjustments will be considered by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights Newsletter
The Northeast Fisheries Science
Center has launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights,
to share regional NOAA Fisheries science
news. View the latest issue online
, or subscribe directly here
.