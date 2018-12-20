Oyster Cookoff, BBQ and Music Headline January events along Forgotten Coast

|
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff January 18-19
The 9th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff will be held on Saturday, January 18-19, 2019 at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a silent auction, oysters, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Click here for details.
Butts & Clucks Cookoff January 25-26, 2019
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host the annual Butts & Clucks on the Bay BBQ competition on January 25-26, 2019. The event, which is now a sanctioned event by the Florida BBQ Association, will take place in Battery Park. Click here for details.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb January 20
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Sunday, January 20 from 5:30-7pm. Light refreshments are served.
Farmers Market January 12, 26 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. Details here.
January Carrabelle History Museum’s Speaker Series To Focus on Dog Island Shipwrecks
On Saturday, January 26 from 10 am - Noon, the Carrabelle History Museum will host a conversation about the shipwrecks at Dog Island. Archaeologists from the Underwater Archaeology Department for the State of Florida (Division of Historic Resources) will be leading the Speaker's Series Program discussing the history of those shipwrecks, what to do if someone finds a sunken ship, and what Florida's Underwater Archaeology Department does. This program will be held at C-Quarters in Carrabelle, FL. Admission is free and open to the public. Details here.
St. George Island Home Tour February 9The St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019. The tour features distinctive homes from beach to bay. The event is sponsored by the St. George Lighthouse Association.
January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - Bowery Station Open Mic
January 6 -
Matt Law, Cat Point Music
January 12 - Apalachicola Farmers Market
January 13 - Ilse Newell Jazz Concert featuring Sammy Tedder
January 13 - The Recollections, Cat Pointe Music
January 18-19 - Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff
January 20 - St. George Light Full Moon Climb
January 20 - Shaken and Stirred, Cat Pointe Music
January 27 - Ilse Newell Concert featuring Leon Anderson
January 27 - Douce Ambiance, Cat Pointe Music
January 24-26 - Butts & Clucks on the Bay
January 26 - Apalachicola Farmers Market
January 26 - Carrabelle History Museum’s Speaker Series Program
January 26 - Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s Field Trips
January 26 - The Dixie Theatre Presents: Earl David Reed
February 2 - The Dixie Theatre Presents: American Pie Revisited
February 3- The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn
February 8-9 Panhandle Players Present Murder at the Chapman
February 9 - The Dixie Theatre Tribute to the Music of Willie Nelson
February 9- St. George Island:Tour of Homes
February 10 - Forgotten Coast Chef SamplerFebruary 10 - Clayton Mathis, Cat Pointe MusicFebruary 15-17 - HCOLA History Festival February 17, Sing Along, Cat Pointe Music
February 23- Mardi Gras Barkus Parade
February 23 - Habitat For Humanity Mardi Gras
February 23 - Carrabelle History Museum Speaker Series
February 24
- Randall Closson, Cat Pointe Music
January Brings Music and Theatre
Ilse Newell Concerts Ring In New Year; Dixie Theatre Season Begins
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Inconcert series kicks off the New Year with an impressive lineup of jazz and classical concerts in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church. The following concerts are scheduled.
Jan 13, 2019 - Sammy Tedder
Jan 27, 2019 - Leon Anderson Jazz Group
Feb 10, 2019 - Brahms Sonatas for Violin and Piano
Feb 24, 2019 - William Feasley - Classical Guitar
Panhandle Players Performances
The Panhandle Players will present Murder at the Chapman Feb. 8-10, 2019 at the Forgotten Coast Community Theater in Apalachicola. In March, the Panhandle Players will present Dial M for Murder March 22-24, 2019.
Local Music Venues
Local music venues also feature regular music including the Bowery Station in Apalachicola which features weekly open mic sessions. Cat Pointe Music in Eastpoint features regularly scheduled concerts and music events.
Apalachicola Chef Sampler February 10The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 23nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. For more information, click here.
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 15-17H’COLA’s Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 15-17, 2019. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M.
Habitat For Humanity Mardi Gras Feb. 23
Join the Franklin County Mardi Gras Festivities on February 23 as the Franklin County Habitat for Humanity hosts its annual Mardi Gras benefit celebration in Apalachicola. The group will host a Mardi Gras Dinner and Ball at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.