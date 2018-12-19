The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is gathering input on management of the recreational speckled trout fishery.Speckled trout is one of the most popular fish targeted from the Gulf of Mexico.
The species is managed in Florida in four zones across the state (Northwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast).
The most recent assessment suggests the Southwest and Southeast zones are exceeding the FWC’s management goal.
The Northeast and Northwest zones are not meeting the state's management goals so the FWC is considering some management changes.
You can share your input by taking an online survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/Seatrout2018.
The results of the survey will be brought to a Commission meeting in early 2019.
