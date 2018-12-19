The Northwest Florida Water Management District has made it easier to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Michael.
The group has launched a web application to help the public view the agency's damage assessment from Hurricane Michael.
The interactive application features an adjustable Google Earth view map showing the impacted areas from Hurricane Michael, including aerial photographs of impacted rivers, streams, and roadways.
It also shows updated graphs of selected rivers that illustrate changes in water levels associated with debris from the storm.
Users can adjust the map to view before and after photos of impacted lands with layers available to focus on agricultural lands, the District's recreation sites, or trails and roads.
The District will update the map to show progress on recovery efforts.
If you would like to use the web app just follow the link on Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The link for the Mapping Tool is located here: https://nwfwmd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7666fbd775264133a16deebeeafab87b
