The state of Florida is launching two programs through VISIT FLORIDA to help bring tourists back to areas hard hit by Hurricane Michael.
The Tourism Recovery Grant Program for Hurricane Michael and the Hurricane Michael Recovery Marketing Program are available in 12 storm damaged counties including Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties to market themselves once hurricane-damaged areas are open to visitors.
The Tourism Recovery Grant Program for Hurricane Michael provides financial assistance for tourist development councils through advertising, direct mail, brochure production, website development and other related projects.
The Hurricane Recovery Marketing Program is available immediately, at no cost, to all small, medium and large tourism businesses located in counties affected by Hurricane Michael.
The program provides complimentary VISIT FLORIDA marketing partnerships through June 30th and includes marketing opportunities for businesses like enhanced web listing on VISITFLORIDA.com.
It also includes Partner-to-Partner specials, and the ability to submit content for exposure on VISIT FLORIDA's social media channels, media blog and consumer website.
The programs are in addition to a marketing plan developed and launched by VISIT FLORIDA in late October to support Panhandle marketing efforts such as digital, social, broadcast and traditional components in both domestic and international markets.
