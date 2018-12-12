The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and Florida Sea Grant have released a first-of-its-kind manual manual to tell people how to restore sand dunes on local beaches.
The manual is called “Dune Restoration and Enhancement for the Florida Panhandle.”
The manual was released to help with the recovery and restoration efforts post-Hurricane Michael, as restoring the sand dunes across Florida’s Panhandle has become a critical priority to local, state and federal agencies as well as coastal residents.
The authors drew upon two decades worth of local knowledge, peer-reviewed journals and government documents to compile the manual.
The three-part manual discusses why dunes are so crucial to the health of the region, permitting processes, approaches to dune restoration and proven techniques to establishing dunes and planting dune vegetation.
There is also detailed information about plant species found in and around the dunes including biology, propagation methods and planting recommendations.
And best of all its free and can be downloaded by anyone.
http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/sg156
