The US Small Business Administration has extended the deadline to apply for physical disaster damages in Florida.
The deadline is now Monday, December the 17th.
SBA can make loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits affected by the storm.
In order to get an SBA loan you first have to register with FEMA and then you will be referred to the SBA.
Homeowners are eligible for loans up to 200 thousand dollars at interest rates as low as 2 percent while renters are eligible for 40 thousand dollar loans for damage to personal property like cars and furniture.
Businesses are eligible for loans of up to 2 million dollars for physical damage as well as 2 million dollars for economic damage from loss of income – those loans are at 3.7 percent.
Non-profit groups like churches can also borrow up to 2 million dollars at 2.5 percent.
If you would like to meet with someone from the SBA to find out more about the loans, there are representatives at the Gulf/Franklin Center in Port St. Joe.
The center is open from 9 am till 6 pm Monday through Saturday.
