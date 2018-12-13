Volunteers Needed to Help with the 2019 Point in Time Count Homelessness Count MAKE EVERYONE COUNT

Each year, for over 18 years, the Big Bend area has conducted the annual Point in Time Count. This year, community leaders, agencies, advocates, and volunteers throughout the Big Bend are needed to partner with the Big Bend Continuum of Care to conduct this annual count across Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Taylor, Franklin, Jefferson, Liberty, and Madison counties. Data collected during the Point in Time count, mandated by HUD, helps the community understand the scope of homelessness and adopt data driven strategies to eradicate homelessness. Volunteers will hit the streets on the last week in January to interview residents experiencing homelessness. Volunteers are needed to serve as county leads, surveyors, headquarter assistants, and contributors.
There is a great need for donations. A $5 gift card (fast food or grocery) is given to survey participants along with personal hygiene items, knit gloves and hats, socks, and non-perishable snack items. Financial donations and/or in-kind donations of meals, snacks, and sodas, water and coffee are needed for our volunteers. Over 100 volunteers are expected to participate in the 2019 Point in Time count. Donations can be dropped off M-F from 9 am- 4 pm at the Big Bend CoC Office located at 2507 Callaway Rd. #102, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Online volunteer registration is available at: www.bigbendcoc.org. Volunteers must be registered by 1/18/19, at noon.
For more information, please contact Johnna Coleman at 850-631-1647 or jcoleman@bigbendcoc.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/