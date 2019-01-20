20 of Franklin County’s top spellers faced off Friday to compete for the chance to go to the regional spelling bee in Tallahassee and they had to spell their way through some doozies like “haberdashery”, “corrugated”, “penitent” and “emaciated”.
The students ranged from 4th through 8th grades and represented both the Franklin County School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
This year’s top speller is a 8th grader from the ABC school named River Sheridan, he won by correctly spelling the words “amethyst”.
2nd place went to an ABC school 7th grader named Nathaniel Bollinger.
Third place went to a 4th grader from the ABC School named Bailey Allen. (full disclosure - she's my daughter and we are VERY proud of her.)
All twenty of the contestants received a certificate for competing in the county-wide spelling bee.
River Sheridan will compete in the Tallahassee Democrat Big Bend Regional Spelling Bee on February the 16th for a chance to go to the national spelling bee in Washington DC.
