2018 saw a big drop in shark attacks world-wide.
The International Shark Attack File investigated 130 incidents of alleged shark-human interaction in 2018 ; out of those there were 4 deaths world-wide.
They found that 66 of the incidents were unprovoked.
The rest were "Provoked attacks" which happens when a diver grabs a shark, when someone gets bit feeding a shark, or they get bit while taking a shark off a hook or out of a net.
It also considered provoked when a shark bites a boat which happened 9 times in 2018.
The vast majority of sharks attacks happened in US waters.
There was a total of 32 unprovoked attacks in US waters last year, which is down from 52 the year before.
There was one shark related fatality in US waters last year and that happened in Massachusetts.
As usual Florida reported more shark attacks than any other state.
There were 16 shark attacks in Florida Waters last year.
Volusia County had the most incidents with 4, followed by 3 in Brevard County.
There were 2 attacks in Nassau and St. Lucie Counties.
Duval, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pinellas and St. Johns counties saw 1 shark attack each last year.
Surfers make up about 53 percent of shark attack cases followed by swimmers and waders which make up 30 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/