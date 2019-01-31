Amazing things are happening here... Explore Northwest Florida newsletter

Thursday, January 31, 2019

February 2019
Activities & Events
Our 2019 Spring Trade Show Season is off to an exciting and busy start. Explore Northwest Florida attendees participated in four shows during January with funding for show travel and materials provided by VISIT FLORIDA and DEO Regional Rural Development Program. Our team proudly represents the region's tourism industry, while handing out collateral and promotional materials to thousands of show visitors on behalf of Northwest Florida and our county partners.

February line-up includes shows in Houston TX, Chicago IL, and Toronto, Canada. With Canoecopia (Wisconsin) and Ottawa, Canada to follow in March and April.

(Pictures starting at upper left moving clockwise)
Pam Fuqua in boot Dusseldorf, Germany; Ben Chandler attending the Atlanta RV & Camping Show; Bruce Ballister at the New York Times Travel Show; and Allara Mills Gutcher and Jennifer Vigil in Music City at the Nashville RV Super Show.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Washington County TDC     Jackson County TDC          Holmes County TDC
Heather Lopez                     Christy Andreasen               Rebecca Prince
(850) 638-6013                    (850) 482-8061                    (850) 547-6155


“Keeping it Farm Fresh in the Panhandle”
 
(CHIPLEY, FL, January 23, 2019) – Holmes, Jackson and Washington County Tourist Development Councils in partnership with the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County will be holding an agritourism workshop entitled “Keeping Your Agritourism Farm Fresh” . The workshop will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Washington County Agricultural Center located at 1424 W Jackson Avenue in Chipley and is funded in part by a Tourism Education Grant by Visit Florida.

The workshop will cover many basic topics to help farmers take the first step towards encouraging tourism on their farms. This workshop will be the first of a series of workshops aimed at helping local farms every step of the process to start a successful agritourism operation.

The main speaker for the day will be Rita Suiter, the Marketing & Training Coordinator for Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, Georgia as well as the owner of Five Star Customer Service Strategies, LLC and a professor at STS Marketing College in Dahlonega, Georgia. Ms. Suiter’s presentation will be broken into two segments. The morning segment will focus on how to start an agritourism operation on the farm and her afternoon segment will focus on marketing that business. The workshop will also include a talk on agritourism statute and law by Lisa Ard, President of the Florida Agritourism Association and two farm case studies by Aplin Farms of Dothan, Alabama and Powell Tree Farm & Vineyard of Sneads, Florida. A vendor room will be provided to offer helpful products and information on insurance, loans, marketing tools and grants.

The workshop registration fee is $20 and includes coffee and lunch. To register, please visithttps://visitwcfla.yapsody.com. For additional information, please contact Heather Lopez with the Washington County TDC at (850) 638-6013 or director@visitwcfla.com.
Upcoming Events Around the Region

﻿Panama City Center for the ARTS
FEBRUARY 1 – 28, 2019
MONDAY – SATURDAY 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Admission is FREE. For more information visit
National Crappie Fishing Tournament
February 8th & 9th - For the third year in a row, Gadsden County will host the Crappie Masters All American Tournament Trail National Qualifier and Final Leg of The Florida State Championship on Lake Talquin, in Quincy, FL. The weigh in is open to the public and will take place on February 8 at Ingram’s Marina, 354 Lois Lane, Quincy, starting at 4 PM. A free Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held on Saturday, February 9 at Ingram’s Marina starting at 8 AM. For details email
OSmith@GadsdenCountyFL.gov or visit www.dosomethingoriginal.com
8th Annual St George Island Tour of Homes
February 9th - 10 AM to 4 PM - Seven distinctive and beautiful homes will be featured during this event, benefiting the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA). Also included on the tour are the Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House, and the St. George Plantation Clubhouse. Tour weekend will begin with a kick-off event on Feb 8th at 6pm, featuring refreshments and a special presentation by Chris Smith, Chief Meteorologist, WJHG-TV, at the Jay Abbot Firehouse, 324 East Pine Avenue, St. George Island.
﻿For more details visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com
23rd Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
February 10th - The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host this event from 6-9 PM at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare and serve their most creative dishes. Sample an unforgettable array from our area restaurants. Details atinfo@apalachicolabay.org or visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com
30th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival
February 15th & 16th - This winter festival favorite is back! Sample a variety of gumbo and vote for your favorite as the “People’s Choice” winner! Dark or light roux? Chicken, sausage or seafood? Celebrity judges will name the “Area’s Best.” Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe and children’s activities. Celebrating the 30th year, a new component has been added "Best Bloody Mary on the Beach". Visitwww.sandestingumbofestival.com -or- www.visitsouthwalton.com for details.
H’COLA’s 16th Annual African-American History Festival 
February 15th thru 17th - This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. The outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the three-day event. Admission is always free. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square, 6th Street & Avenue L. For event details visit www.hcola.org
Crescendo! Sinfonia Gulf Coast Wine Festival
February 15th thru 17th - Sandestin's Crenscendo! is an exciting new cultural extravaganza to benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its music education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Known for producing the highest caliber concerts and events along Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sinfonia “redefines” charitable events with the energy-infused experience that celebrates the cultural and culinary arts. Visit www.visitsouthwalton.com
Havana's Antique and Classic Car Show
February 16th - 4-8 PM - This show is held the 3rd Saturday of each month, and each month this event gets bigger and better. Come on out, visit the downtown shops, view some really neat cars, eat at our restaurants, sip your favorite beverages at our social sip sites and just have a fun time with friends and family. Held at the South portion of 1st St NW, Downtown Havana. Details at www.dosomethingoriginal.com
Holmes County to Host 2019 Miss Trailblazer Pageant
February 16th @ 5 PM - The 2nd Annual Miss Trailblazer Pageant is a preliminary pageant to the Miss Northwest Florida pageant. For more information about the pageant or the Down Home Street Festival scheduled for March 16, 2019 visit www.downhomestreetfestival.com
Join us at the 2nd Annual Panama City Beach
﻿Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
February 16th & 17th - Aaron Bessant Park, 600 S Pier Park Drive
Food Truck Festival of America’s First Ever TWO-DAY Festival.
A family friendly event!
Carrabelle History Museum’s Speaker Series Program
February 23rd @ 10:00 am - Come join this fascinating, free program about the history of Carrabelle, Upstairs Meeting Room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue (US 98), Carrabelle. At this season’s Speaker Series Program, hear about the history of the Forgotten Coast Lighthouses, history of Dog Island, and Native American history of Carrabelle. Don’t miss this special free program! Email carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or visitwww.floridasforgottencoast.com for more information about our 2019 Speaker Series.
“The Mersey Beatles” Performance at Panama City Beach
February 23rd @ 7:30 PM - Back by popular demand! Four Lads from Liverpool will be returning. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Abbey Road, the band will play the entire album live followed by a set of greatest hits. Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister says, “The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are one of the best you will see!” Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 counties. Majestic Beach Resort, 10901 Front Beach Road. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
Havana Hills Ride Sunday
February 24th - This ride is for those wanting a new challenge to kick start their cycling season. Ride partners, along with the town of Havana, wants to promote cycling and a trail connection to Tallahassee. The 88-mile route has 3,300 feet of elevation gain. There is also a hilly 48-mile option for the avid cyclist. All finishers get an event patch, chili dinner, and the satisfaction that only comes after a beautiful ride. Proceeds benefit Havana Main Street. www.dosomethingoriginal.com
Be sure to visit our county partner links at the bottom of our website to view a complete listing of county specific adventures, events and activities to Explore Northwest Florida.
