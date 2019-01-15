Amazing things are happening here...Explore Northwest Florida Winter Newsletter

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

January 2019 Events & Activities
Winter months are a perfect time to take a stroll along our historic downtown paths where down-home charm and friendly faces are the norm. Defuniak Springs Chautauqua Campus, Marianna, Panama City, Blountstown, Chattahoochee, Quincy, Havana and Apalachicola are designated Florida Main Streets. These communities, as well as Chipley and Bonifay, are home to many of our significant cultural & historical sites.
Your perfect seashell awaits...come take a leisurely walk along the secluded wintertime Beaches of Bay, Franklin and South Walton.
Heather Lopez Appointed 2019 President – 78 Degree Media Selected as First Marketing Agency

During our December 20, 2018 Monthly Meeting, Explore Northwest Florida Board of Directors appointed Heather Lopez to complete the second year of a two-year term vacated by Pam Fuqua. Lopez, Washington County TDC Director, served as President during 2016-2017 and remained on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past President until her recent reinstatement.

Fuqua’s firm, 78 Degree Media, was selected to become the organization’s first-ever contractual Marketing Agency. The first three tasks to be undertaken by 78 Degree Media will be the implementation of a Regional Co-op Marketing Program, a Comprehensive Website Update and to assist with the creation of a Regional Visitors Guide. All three programs will be funded in-part by VISIT FLORIDA and/or the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Regional Rural Development Program from grant awards written and submitted by Betty Webb, ENWFL Project Manager. 

Members of the Board of Directors are excited and pleased to report that Explore Northwest Florida has become a fast-growing and regionally-recognized Regional Destination Marketing Organization, with outreach locally, statewide, nationally and internationally. The selection of a marketing agency at this time is the first step taken by the Board to put into place the necessary processes and structure to accommodate a higher volume of marketing and promotional initiatives. These efforts will enhance and support the tourism industry for our team of county partners in the Northwest Florida region.  
Grant Awards:
FDEO Regional Rural Development Grant – Total Value $272,000 ($136,000 Grant w/ Cash/In-Kind Match)
VISIT FLORIDA – Regional Marketing Co-op Program - $100,000 ($75,000 Grant/$25,000 Match)
VISIT FLORIDA & FDEO - Regional Visitors Guide – Total Value $15,000 ($10,000 Grants/$5,000 In-kind Match)
VISIT FLORIDA - Extensive Website Update – Total Value $7,000 ($3,500 Grant/$3,500 In-kind Match)

Marketing & Promotional Activities:
* Officially approved new DBA/fictitious marketing name, Explore Northwest Florida, along with a new taglineChoose Your Adventure” Note: RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc. will continue to be legal organizational name.
* Joined services provided by Laurie Rowe Communications to create travel media pressroom:
* Partnered with Paddle Florida to hold Choctawhatchee Paddle Challenge - March 2018
* Activated new and improved Facebook Page
* Provided local and regional presentations and participated in regional events
* Updated Portal for Co-op Marketing Opportunities with VISIT FLORIDA
* Implemented 231 and I-10 Welcome Centers 9-slot Regional Brochure Display
* Placed two print advertisements in I-10 Beyond the Exits – January and July 2018 Editions
* Approved and Implemented Marketing Advertisement Plan - Atlanta MagazineDreamscape Travel & Lifestyle MagazineBoston Globe 2019 Travel Guide to Florida, VISIT FLORIDA Facebook Carousel Atlanta Market, and VISIT FLORIDA Madden Media Site Re-targeting Co-op.
* Attended 8 Trade Shows in the Spring of 2018 to promote the Northwest Florida region:
·   Atlanta RV & Camping Show
·   New York Times Travel Show
·   Chicago RV & Camping Show
·   Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show
·   Berlin International Show
·  Canoecopia, Madison WI
·   Philadelphia Travel & Adventure Show
·   Dallas Travel & Adventure Show

Marketing Materials: 
Created, printed and distributed new Regional Adventure BrochurePlaces to Stay Brochure, Places to Camp Brochure, Updated Regional Resource Map, and Media Pitch Sheet

Other Activities:
* Held 10 Monthly Leadership Development Forums
* Maintained and hosted organizational website: www.explorenwflorida.com
* Released three Newsletters (Spring, Summer, Fall) and five Regional Events & Activities notices to over 1,000 DMO representatives, supporting organizations, media representatives and travelers.

Educational and Training Activities:
Held 2 Annual Educational Workshops:
* Agritourism Workshop held on March 7, 2018 in partnership with US IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Quincy ‘Exploring Opportunities in Agritourism in North Florida’.
* Networking Workshop held on November 15, 2018 at South Walton Visitor Center:
Presentations by Judy Randall, Randall Travel Marketing, ‘Hurricane Recovery, Carrying Capacity, and Regional Trends’ and Karen Smith, VISIT FLORIDA Partnership Program Manager, ‘Extensive Regional & County Specific Marketing Campaign-Post Michael, Grants and Other Opportunities’

Provided 9 Educational/Training Scholarships
* 2 – Florida Tourism Day, Tallahassee
* 3 – Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College, Dahlonega, Georgia
Note: ENWFL Program Manager completed three-year program, two Board Members completed their first year.
An additional Board Member completed their second year via non-ENWFL funding.
* 2 – Digital Marketing Summit, Tampa
* 1 – Florida Governor's Conference, Orlando
* 1 – Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations Annual Meeting, Pensacola

* Began partnership with Florida State University - Panama City to provide hospitality training opportunities for our regional tourism industry providers and front-line staff.

Additional work initiated in 2018 and scheduled for completion by March 31, 2019:
* Attendance to 8 Trade Shows
* 3 Leadership Development Forums
* Regional Domestic Visitor Profile Report
* Post Michael Regional Assessment Report
* Marketing Advertisement Releases
* Marketing Materials – Finalize Paddling Trail Maps (folded water resistant) for Choctawhatchee, Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers, plus additional brochures will be printed and distributed.
* 2 Newsletters scheduled for release (Winter & Spring) plus 3 Regional Activities & Events Notices
﻿Providing promotional presentations to boast on our accomplishments and share our future plans to groups and organizations, as well as participation in regional events to market our Northwest Florida adventures are key components to our marketing success. We would love to share our story with you or participate in your events, email us at info@explorenwflorida.comor give us a call 850-323-0567.
January 2019 Events and Activities
Gadsden Arts Center & Museum Exhibition
‘Norman Rockwell in the 1960s’
January 12-May 18, 2019 - Organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Massachusetts focusing on illustrations he created for magazines during that turbulent decade. The exhibition traces Rockwell’s artistic transformation from a painter of people and life’s small but extraordinary moments, to a powerful visual commentator who united America around core national values such as democracy, freedom, and justice.13 N. Madison St. Quincy, FL 32351
For more information visit: www.dosomethingoriginal.com
Apalachicola’s 9th Annual Oyster Cookoff
January 18th & 19th - Riverfront Park, Market Street, in downtown Historic Apalachicola. The event will feature a silent auction, oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, activities, performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant or just come out and enjoy the day.
﻿For event details visit: www.floridasforgottencoast.com
South Walton's 10th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival
﻿January 18th thru 21st - The perfect mix of cool beach weather and red-hot music is what you will find during the 30A Songwriters Festival. More than 175 artists perform in this truly collaborative event, allowing some of the craft’s most talented songwriters to offer an in-depth look into the creative process. Features 175 songwriters and over 225 performances at more than 25 venues along the beaches of South Walton.
Visit www.visitsouthwalton for more event information.
Carrabelle History Museum’s Speaker Series Program
January 26, 2019 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come join this fascinating, free program about the history of Carrabelle on Saturday, January 26, 10 am-12 pm at the Upstairs Meeting Room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue (US 98), Carrabelle, FL. At this season’s Speaker Series Program, hear about the history of the Forgotten Coast Lighthouses, history of Dog Island, and Native American history of Carrabelle. Don’t miss this special free program! www.floridasforgottencoast.com
Be sure to visit our county partner links at the bottom of our website to view a complete listing of county specific adventures, events and activities to Explore Northwest Florida.
Explore Northwest Florida
PO Box 473
Apalachicola, Florida 32329
(850) 323-0567
LinkedIn
RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc.
