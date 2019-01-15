Amazing things are happening here...Explore Northwest Florida Winter Newsletter

ENWFL 2018 Accomplishments
Grant Awards:
FDEO Regional Rural Development Grant – Total Value $272,000 ($136,000 Grant w/ Cash/In-Kind Match)
VISIT FLORIDA – Regional Marketing Co-op Program - $100,000 ($75,000 Grant/$25,000 Match)
VISIT FLORIDA & FDEO - Regional Visitors Guide – Total Value $15,000 ($10,000 Grants/$5,000 In-kind Match)
VISIT FLORIDA - Extensive Website Update – Total Value $7,000 ($3,500 Grant/$3,500 In-kind Match)
Marketing & Promotional Activities:
* Officially approved new DBA/fictitious marketing name, Explore Northwest Florida, along with a new tagline“Choose Your Adventure” Note: RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc. will continue to be legal organizational name.
* Joined services provided by Laurie Rowe Communications to create travel media pressroom:
* Partnered with Paddle Florida to hold Choctawhatchee Paddle Challenge - March 2018
* Activated new and improved Facebook Page
* Provided local and regional presentations and participated in regional events
* Updated Portal for Co-op Marketing Opportunities with VISIT FLORIDA
* Implemented 231 and I-10 Welcome Centers 9-slot Regional Brochure Display
* Placed two print advertisements in I-10 Beyond the Exits – January and July 2018 Editions
* Approved and Implemented Marketing Advertisement Plan - Atlanta Magazine, Dreamscape Travel & Lifestyle Magazine, Boston Globe 2019 Travel Guide to Florida, VISIT FLORIDA Facebook Carousel Atlanta Market, and VISIT FLORIDA Madden Media Site Re-targeting Co-op.
* Attended 8 Trade Shows in the Spring of 2018 to promote the Northwest Florida region:
· Atlanta RV & Camping Show
· New York Times Travel Show
· Chicago RV & Camping Show
· Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show
· Berlin International Show
· Canoecopia, Madison WI
· Philadelphia Travel & Adventure Show
· Dallas Travel & Adventure Show
Marketing Materials:
Created, printed and distributed new Regional Adventure Brochure, Places to Stay Brochure, Places to Camp Brochure, Updated Regional Resource Map, and Media Pitch Sheet
Other Activities:
* Held 10 Monthly Leadership Development Forums
* Released three Newsletters (Spring, Summer, Fall) and five Regional Events & Activities notices to over 1,000 DMO representatives, supporting organizations, media representatives and travelers.
Educational and Training Activities:
Held 2 Annual Educational Workshops:
* Agritourism Workshop held on March 7, 2018 in partnership with US IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Quincy ‘Exploring Opportunities in Agritourism in North Florida’.
* Networking Workshop held on November 15, 2018 at South Walton Visitor Center:
Presentations by Judy Randall, Randall Travel Marketing, ‘Hurricane Recovery, Carrying Capacity, and Regional Trends’ and Karen Smith, VISIT FLORIDA Partnership Program Manager, ‘Extensive Regional & County Specific Marketing Campaign-Post Michael, Grants and Other Opportunities’
Provided 9 Educational/Training Scholarships
* 2 – Florida Tourism Day, Tallahassee
* 3 – Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College, Dahlonega, Georgia
Note: ENWFL Program Manager completed three-year program, two Board Members completed their first year.
An additional Board Member completed their second year via non-ENWFL funding.
* 2 – Digital Marketing Summit, Tampa
* 1 – Florida Governor's Conference, Orlando
* 1 – Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations Annual Meeting, Pensacola
* Began partnership with Florida State University - Panama City to provide hospitality training opportunities for our regional tourism industry providers and front-line staff.
Additional work initiated in 2018 and scheduled for completion by March 31, 2019:
* Attendance to 8 Trade Shows
* 3 Leadership Development Forums
* Regional Domestic Visitor Profile Report
* Post Michael Regional Assessment Report
* Marketing Advertisement Releases
* Marketing Materials – Finalize Paddling Trail Maps (folded water resistant) for Choctawhatchee, Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers, plus additional brochures will be printed and distributed.
* 2 Newsletters scheduled for release (Winter & Spring) plus 3 Regional Activities & Events Notices