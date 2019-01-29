Changes coming to US 319 starting in February

Motorists traveling U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) will encounter a traffic shift of both northbound and southbound lanes from north of State Road 267 to south of the electrical substation beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 and continuing until early 2020. The traffic shift will allow crews to begin constructing the tie-in point for both southbound and northbound lanes.
All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway and to use caution when driving through the work zone. For additional project information and the latest traffic advisories, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @MyFDOT_NWFL or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL
http://live.oysterradio.com/