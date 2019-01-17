Come out and help raise some money for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at the ninth annual oyster cookoff.
The event raises money for the Apalachicola fire Department by allowing some of the best oyster cooks in the area to compete for trophies and recognition.
In just 8 years it has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help the fire department.
The event kicks off Friday night from 6 till 8 with a art auction preview and oyster tasting at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art on Water Street in Apalachicola.
The main event is Saturday from noon to 5 at Riverfront Park.
Besides the oyster cook-off there will also be plenty of other activities including a 5K run at 8 o’clock Saturday morning starting at Riverfront Park.
There will be live music from the John Sutton Band and a show from the Pam Nobles Dancers and every year the fire department does a special dance.
The event also features a silent auction and kids’ activities.
And even if you don’t like oysters there are still plenty of reasons to come out.
They serve up other great food like smoked mullet, fresh shrimp , hot dogs, hamburgers, and locally brewed beer.
You can get more information about the cook-off and see a full list of events on-line at www.oystercookoff.com.
